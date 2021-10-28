Spicy Maple Mustard Tofu With Vegetables
As the temperature falls, we're bringing the heat in the kitchen with this Spicy Maple Mustard Tofu: A sweet, spicy, tangy dish loaded with veggies to fuel your body.
The best part of this recipe is that it’s easy to swap out the veggies for your own favorite vegetables or whatever leftover add-ins you have in the fridge that you need to cook up. This recipe is also gluten-free as it uses low sodium tamari instead of soy sauce. Serve this over a bed of brown rice and garnish with some fresh herbs, sliced chili pepper, and toasted cashews.
Prep Time: 15 Min
Cook Time: 15 Min
Total Time: 30 Min
Servings: 4 People
Ingredients
Maple Mustard Sauce
- 3 Tbsp Dijon Mustard
- 1 Tbsp Yellow Mustard
- 2 Tbsp Maple Syrup
- 2 Tbsp Rice Wine Wine Vinegar
- ¼ Cup Water
Tofu & Vegetables
- 2 Tbsp Avocado Oil
- 1 Block Extra Firm Tofu, pressed
- ½ Green Bell Pepper
- 2 Cups Broccoli
- ½ Onion, sliced
- 1 Tbsp Low Sodium Tamari, Soy Sauce if not gluten-free
- 2 Chilli Pepper, sliced
- 1 Tsp Dried Basil
- 1 Tsp Garlic Powder
- ½ Tsp Black Pepper
- Salt and Pepper to Taste
Serve with
- Brown Rice
- Toasted Cashews
- Fresh herbs
Instructions
- Prep your Maple Mustard Sauce by adding all of the ingredients into a bowl. Whisk until it’s combined. Set aside. Prep your tofu by cutting into 1 cm thick triangles.
- In a large pan, heat up 1 Tbsp of avocado oil over medium heat. Once hot, add your tofu. Cook for 3-5 minutes or until golden brown. Flip and cook for an additional 3-5 minutes. Remove tofu from the pan and reheat 1 tbsp of oil over medium heat.
- Add your green bell peppers, broccoli, and onions. Saute for 5 minutes. Add your tofu back in and 1 Tbsp of tamari. Saute for 1 minute until veggies and tofu absorb the tamari.
- Add your dried basil, garlic powder, black pepper, and chili pepper. Saute for 1 minute. Add your Maple Mustard sauce and stir around. Let it simmer for 3-5 minutes or until the sauce slightly reduces. Adjust for any seasonings and serve right away over a bed of brown rice. Garnish with toasted cashews and fresh herbs. Enjoy!