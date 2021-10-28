As the temperature falls, we're bringing the heat in the kitchen with this Spicy Maple Mustard Tofu: A sweet, spicy, tangy dish loaded with veggies to fuel your body.

The best part of this recipe is that it’s easy to swap out the veggies for your own favorite vegetables or whatever leftover add-ins you have in the fridge that you need to cook up. This recipe is also gluten-free as it uses low sodium tamari instead of soy sauce. Serve this over a bed of brown rice and garnish with some fresh herbs, sliced chili pepper, and toasted cashews.

Spicy Maple Mustard Tofu with Vegetables

Prep Time: 15 Min

Cook Time: 15 Min

Total Time: 30 Min

Servings: 4 People

Ingredients

Maple Mustard Sauce

3 Tbsp Dijon Mustard

1 Tbsp Yellow Mustard

2 Tbsp Maple Syrup

2 Tbsp Rice Wine Wine Vinegar

¼ Cup Water

Tofu & Vegetables

2 Tbsp Avocado Oil

1 Block Extra Firm Tofu, pressed

½ Green Bell Pepper

2 Cups Broccoli

½ Onion, sliced

1 Tbsp Low Sodium Tamari, Soy Sauce if not gluten-free

2 Chilli Pepper, sliced

1 Tsp Dried Basil

1 Tsp Garlic Powder

½ Tsp Black Pepper

Salt and Pepper to Taste

Serve with

Brown Rice

Toasted Cashews

Fresh herbs

Instructions