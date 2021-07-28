July is the beginning of pepper season, so it's great timing to eat as much of this nutritiously dense vegetable as possible and make delicious recipes like this one. This stuffed pepper recipe is made with vegetables, quinoa, and pecans and has the option to cook in your Instant Pot or in the oven, as you'll notice in the instructions.

Pecans are an excellent source of protein and fiber with nine grams of protein and 10 grams of fiber per one cup of pecans. Not to mention, they also have a meat-like texture when they're seasoned and become slightly chewier. Make this meal for your carnivore friend or serve it up for the whole family as this recipe makes four stuffed peppers and is highly nutritious. Enjoy the fresh flavors of seasonal vegetables and fresh herbs with every bite.

Recipe Developer: Marina Delio, Yummy Mummy Kitchen

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Quinoa and Pecan Stuffed Peppers

Serves 4 people

Ingredients

1 cup cooked quinoa

1 1/2 cups (1-15 ounce can) cooked black beans

1 cup frozen corn kernels

2/3 cup raw pecan pieces

1 to 2 tablespoons taco seasoning

2 cups fire-roasted tomatoes

1/2 yellow onion, diced

1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro, plus more for garnish

4 multicolor bell peppers

1 ripe avocado, diced (for garnish)

1 lime, sliced (for garnish)

2 radishes, sliced (for garnish, optional)

Instructions

In a large bowl, stir together the quinoa, beans, corn, pecan pieces, taco seasoning, tomatoes, onion, and cilantro. Cut the tops off the peppers and use a spoon to scrape out the seeds and veins. Fill the hollowed peppers with the filling. If making in the Instant Pot: Pour 1 cup of water into the Instant Pot liner. Fit with the trivet or large steamer basket. Place the peppers onto the trivet. Lock the lid, with valve sealing. Select manual/pressure cook (high) and set for 5 minutes. When the cooking time is finished, naturally release the pressure for 5 minutes before manually releasing any remaining pressure. Carefully remove the lid and ensure the peppers are fork-tender. If making in the oven: Place peppers into a casserole dish, cover with foil, and bake at 350 degrees F. for 30 minutes, or until peppers are tender. Remove the peppers and enjoy warm topped with avocado, lime, radish slices, and fresh cilantro.

Nutritionals

Calories 609 | Total Fat 15.8g | Saturated Fat 2.9g | Sodium 21mg | Total Carbohydrates 97.4g | Dietary Fiber 21.3g | Total Sugars 11.3g | Protein 25.9g | Calcium 138mg | Iron 7mg | Potassium 2042mg