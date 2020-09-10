What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Vegan Chana Masala
There are a thousand different ways to enjoy chickpeas, but one of my favorites is in curry. Currys are packed with herbs and spices making every spoonful loaded to flavor. Chana Masala is a classic Indian dish that just so happens to be vegan! You’ll see a lot of curries usually contain coconut milk, which gives the curry a creamy texture. However, chana masala doesn’t use any coconut milk, which gives the dish more of a stew-like consistency. If you are trying to cut down on fat but still want to enjoy a nice curry, this recipe is perfect for you.
Chana masala is also great as a leftover meal. This is because all the longer the spices have to mingle with the rest of the ingredients the more infused the dish becomes, often making curry more flavourful than the day before! This recipe is also extremely easy to make only takes about 30 minutes, so if you are ever in a rush for a satisfying meal then Chana Masala has got you covered.
Prep Time: 10 Min
Cook Time: 20 Min
Total Time: 30 Min
Chana Masala
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 3 Tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 1 Large Onion, diced
- 4 Cloves Garlic, minced
- ½ Tsp Ground Ginger, or 1 Tsp grated fresh ginger
- ½ Tsp Ground Coriander
- ½ Tsp Fennel Seeds
- ½ Tsp Ground Cardamom
- ½ Tsp Ground Turmeric
- ¼ Tsp Pepper Flakes
- 1 Tbsp Tomato Paste
- 15 oz Canned Chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 15 oz Canned Diced Tomatoes
- 1 Tbsp Garam Masala
- 1 Cup Veggie Broth, or water
- Salt and Pepper to taste
- Fresh Cilantro for garnish
Instructions
- In a large pan, heat up your oil over medium heat. Add your onions and garlic to the pan and cook for 8-10 minutes, or until onions are caramelized. Stir occasionally.
- Add your ground ginger, coriander, fennel seeds, cardamom, turmeric, pepper flakes, and tomato paste. Mix until combined and cook for 1 minute or until fragrant.
- Add your chickpeas and diced tomatoes, stir until evenly mixed. If your mixture seems a little thick, add in 1 cup of veggie broth or water. Stir until combined and simmer for 10 minutes or until thickens. This simmer time is crucial for the spices to mingle with the rest of the ingredients, which will give you a more flavourful chana masala!
- Add salt, pepper, and any other spices to taste. Garnish with fresh cilantro and serve over a bed of basmati rice and vegan naan. Enjoy!