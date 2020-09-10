What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Vegan Chana Masala

There are a thousand different ways to enjoy chickpeas, but one of my favorites is in curry. Currys are packed with herbs and spices making every spoonful loaded to flavor. Chana Masala is a classic Indian dish that just so happens to be vegan! You’ll see a lot of curries usually contain coconut milk, which gives the curry a creamy texture. However, chana masala doesn’t use any coconut milk, which gives the dish more of a stew-like consistency. If you are trying to cut down on fat but still want to enjoy a nice curry, this recipe is perfect for you.

Chana masala is also great as a leftover meal. This is because all the longer the spices have to mingle with the rest of the ingredients the more infused the dish becomes, often making curry more flavourful than the day before! This recipe is also extremely easy to make only takes about 30 minutes, so if you are ever in a rush for a satisfying meal then Chana Masala has got you covered.

Prep Time: 10 Min

Cook Time: 20 Min

Total Time: 30 Min