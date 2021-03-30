Kimchi is a traditional Korean dish that's extremely nutritious and versatile, which is why the fermented cabbage is a popular hit amongst any type of eater. If you've never eaten kimchi before, think of it as Asian-style sauerkraut with a tangy taste, crunchy texture, and some added spice. The dish is made with fermented Napa cabbage and Korean radish, mixed together with fresh seasonings like onion, ginger, garlic, and more. Just note, not all kimchi is vegan because some recipes or pre-packaged bottles contain the spice jeotgal, a staple ingredient used in Korean cuisine that's made with seafood. So, when you purchase a bottle for this recipe, check the label beforehand or make your own from scratch.

In today's Recipe of the Day, we elevate the classic college go-to microwavable meal of ramen noodles by mixing the noodles with crunchy, spicy, tangy, Kimchi for a boost of flavor and brightness. The best part about this recipe is that it caters to almost any diet with the swap of gluten-free noodles since all the ingredients are free of meat and dairy. Another bonus is that this dish is simple to make and tastes incredible served either hot or cold, depending on preference. Essentially this is a salad bowl with noodles, a comforting way to enjoy healthy meals.

Kimichi is a fermented food that contains probiotics that help boost immunity, promote weight loss, and reduce inflammation, according to Healthline. If you feel fatigued or bloated, then try adding fermented foods like kimchi to your diet with delicious recipes just like this one. All you need is 10 minutes to prep your vegetables and sauces, and 10 minutes to cook the noodles.

Recipe Developer: Caitlin Shoemaker

Prep Time: 10 Minutes

Cook Time: 10 Minutes

Cooked Ramen Noodle Salad with Kimchi Yields 2-4 servings Ingredients 6 ounces ramen noodles, gluten-free if necessary

½ head Napa cabbage, finely chopped (about 6 cups)

2 carrots, peeled and cut into noodles or matchsticks

2 green onions, thinly sliced

1½ cups kimchi, roughly chopped

1 clove of garlic, minced

2 tablespoons low-sodium tamari

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil or 2 tablespoons tahini

¼ cup toasted sesame seeds Instructions Bring a large pot of water to a boil and cook the ramen noodles according to their package instructions. Drain and rinse the noodles with cold water, to prevent them from sticking. In the meantime, wash and prep the carrots, green onions, kimchi, and garlic. Thinly slice the green portion of the Napa cabbage, reserving the tougher white portion to use in soups, stews, or stir fry. Add the garlic, tamari, and sesame oil or tahini to the bottom of a large bowl and whisk together. Add the cabbage, carrot, green onion, kimchi, cooked ramen noodles, and 3 tablespoons of toasted sesame seeds to the bowl; mix well, until all ingredients are evenly distributed. Divide onto serving plates and top with the remaining sesame seeds.

Notes:

Kimchi: Feel free to use mild or spicy kimchi in this recipe, depending on your personal preference. Please note that not all kimchi is vegan, so be sure to read the ingredients before you buy – many contain seafood.