What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Vegan Pasta Primavera

Pasta Primavera is absolutely a classic for a reason: This recipe is truly one of the most convenient and simple pasta dishes you will ever make. Not to mention, it's extremely easy to make vegan without having to sacrifice any flavor or creaminess. Packed with hearty vegetables, this is a great go-to if you need to whip up a quick dinner in 30-minutes or need to use up some veggies in your fridge.

Pasta primavera is usually made with heavy cream and parmesan, which is what gives it a rich and creamy sauce. Thankfully, you can easily find the vegan counterparts to these ingredients at your grocery store. I find using oat cream works best if you can’t find an oat cream, feel free to use soy milk or any non-dairy milk of your choice to achieve this creaminess.

Prep Time: 10 Min

Cook Time: 20 Min

Total Time: 30 Min

Servings: 4 People

Vegan Pasta Primavera

Ingredients 8 oz Linguine Pasta

2 Tbsp Olive Oil

1 medium Onion, diced

3 cloves of Garlic, minced

1 Medium Zucchini, cubed

½ - 1 Cup Asparagus, cut in half

1 ½ Cup Cherry Tomatoes

½ Cup Vegan Cream

½ Cup Vegan Parmesan, shredded

Salt and pepper to taste

¼ Cup Fresh Basil, minced

Instructions

Cook your linguine pasta as instructed on the package. Once cooked drain and set aside. Heat up your olive oil in a pan over medium-high heat. Add your onion and garlic and saute for 3-5 minutes or until onions become translucent. Add your zucchini, asparagus and saute for another 2-3 minutes. Add in your cherry tomatoes and stir it in until evenly mixed with the rest of your veggies. Add your vegan cream and vegan parmesan to the pan and stir it in until evenly combined and vegan parmesan is melted. Add a pinch of salt and pepper to taste. Mix in your cooked linguine until fully coated and veggies are evenly mixed. Mix in your basil until evenly combined. Garnish with extra shredded vegan parmesan and basil. Serve right away and enjoy!