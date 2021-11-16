Matthew Kenney’s Pumpkins Roasted in Almond Oil and Makrut Lime Leaf
Celebrity chef Matthew Kenney's Thanksgiving feast must be a presentation of clean, upscale plant-based indulgences, just like the dishes in his 40+ world-famous plant-based restaurants across the globe and with an ever-growing presence in the Middle East.
When we asked, "What is your favorite plant-based Thanksgiving recipe?" There was no surprise without hesitation he sent his magnificent: Pumpkins Roasted in Almond Oil and Makrut Lime Leaf, the one Thanksgiving dish your guests won't forget.
Pumpkins Roasted in Almond Oil and Makrut Lime Leaf
Serves 4-6
Ingredients
Squash
- 1 large kabocha squash
- 1 small cheese pumpkin
- 12 makrut lime leaves
- 24 sprigs lemon thyme
- 2 cups cold-pressed almond oil
- 1 tablespoon of sea salt
Roasted Grapes
- 2 cups red grapes
- 2 tablespoons cold-pressed almond oil
- 1⁄4 teaspoon sea salt
- 12 sprigs lemon thyme
Pepitas
- 1 cup pumpkin seeds, roasted
- 1 tablespoons pumpkin seed oil
- 1⁄2 teaspoon sea salt
Assembly
- 1⁄2 cup raw almond
Instructions
Squash
- Preheat the oven to 425°F.
- Cut squash and pumpkin in half and remove the seeds.
- In a large Dutch oven, place half the lime leaves and half the thyme on the bottom, then place squash and pumpkin, cut-side up, and top with almond oil.
- Sprinkle with salt and top with the rest of the lime leaves and thyme.
- Cover and roast for 35 minutes. Remove lid and let roast for 10 more minutes.
Roasted Grapes
- Preheat the oven to 375°F. Toss grapes in almond oil and sprinkle with salt.
- Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet and top with thyme. Roast for 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool.
Pepitas
- Toss all ingredients and set aside.
Assembly
- Remove squash and pumpkin from oil and place on paper towels to absorb excess oil.
- Break into irregular-shaped pieces and scatter on a large round plate.
- Place roasted grapes around pieces of squash and pumpkin and sprinkle with pumpkin seeds. Using a Microplane, shave almonds over the whole plate.
Nutritionals
Calories 411 | Total Fat 30.8g | Saturated Fat 4.1g | Sodium 974mg | Total Carbohydrates 31.9g | Dietary Fiber 4.6g | Total Sugars 10.9g | Protein 9.3g | Calcium 138mg | Iron 10mg | Potassium 635mg |
For more vegan Thanksgiving ideas, check out this guide to 25 plant-based holiday recipes.