Celebrity chef Matthew Kenney's Thanksgiving feast must be a presentation of clean, upscale plant-based indulgences, just like the dishes in his 40+ world-famous plant-based restaurants across the globe and with an ever-growing presence in the Middle East.

When we asked, "What is your favorite plant-based Thanksgiving recipe?" There was no surprise without hesitation he sent his magnificent: Pumpkins Roasted in Almond Oil and Makrut Lime Leaf, the one Thanksgiving dish your guests won't forget.

Pumpkins Roasted in Almond Oil and Makrut Lime Leaf

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

Squash

1 large kabocha squash

1 small cheese pumpkin

12 makrut lime leaves

24 sprigs lemon thyme

2 cups cold-pressed almond oil

1 tablespoon of sea salt

Roasted Grapes

2 cups red grapes

2 tablespoons cold-pressed almond oil

1⁄4 teaspoon sea salt

12 sprigs lemon thyme

Pepitas

1 cup pumpkin seeds, roasted

1 tablespoons pumpkin seed oil

1⁄2 teaspoon sea salt

Assembly

1⁄2 cup raw almond

Instructions

Squash

Preheat the oven to 425°F. Cut squash and pumpkin in half and remove the seeds. In a large Dutch oven, place half the lime leaves and half the thyme on the bottom, then place squash and pumpkin, cut-side up, and top with almond oil. Sprinkle with salt and top with the rest of the lime leaves and thyme. Cover and roast for 35 minutes. Remove lid and let roast for 10 more minutes.

Roasted Grapes

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Toss grapes in almond oil and sprinkle with salt. Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet and top with thyme. Roast for 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool.

Pepitas

Toss all ingredients and set aside.

Assembly

Remove squash and pumpkin from oil and place on paper towels to absorb excess oil. Break into irregular-shaped pieces and scatter on a large round plate. Place roasted grapes around pieces of squash and pumpkin and sprinkle with pumpkin seeds. Using a Microplane, shave almonds over the whole plate.

Nutritionals

Calories 411 | Total Fat 30.8g | Saturated Fat 4.1g | Sodium 974mg | Total Carbohydrates 31.9g | Dietary Fiber 4.6g | Total Sugars 10.9g | Protein 9.3g | Calcium 138mg | Iron 10mg | Potassium 635mg |

