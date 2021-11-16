If you're looking to make a unique, healthy dessert this Thanksgiving, try out this plant-based baked apple recipe. This 8-ingredient dessert is easy to make and is packed with festive comforting spices. Make sure to grab your favorite dairy-free ice cream and have a scoop (or two) with the baked apples.

Baked Apples

Makes four servings

Ingredients

4 Large Apples

1/4 Tsp Ground Nutmeg

1/2 Cup Brown Sugar

4 Tbsp Vegan Butter

1/2 Cup Chopped Pecans

4 Tsp Vanilla Extract

1/2 Tsp Ground Cinnamon

1 Cup Hot Water

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 350F. In a medium-sized bowl, mix your brown sugar, pecans, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Set aside. Using a melon baller or a tsp, scoop out the core of the apple. Be careful not to scoop through to the bottom. Feel free to scoop a bit more of the flesh on the sides so you have more room for the filling! Fill each apple to the very top with your brown sugar mixture. Pour 1 tsp of vanilla extract in each apple and add a tablespoon of vegan butter on top of each apple. Transfer apples into a baking dish and carefully pour the hot water into the dish. This will keep the apples from drying out in the oven. Bake apples in the oven for 45-50 minutes or until soft and tender. Remove from oven and let cool for about 10 minutes before serving. Serve with some vegan ice cream or your favorite toppings!

For more vegan Thanksgiving ideas, check out this guide to 25 plant-based holiday recipes.