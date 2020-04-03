For our biggest product test yet, the growing category of dairy-free ice creams, we enlisted the toughest testers around: Kids, who don’t have to eat plant-based or vegan, and who have zero reason to like dairy-free ice cream, aka "nice cream." These discerning judges told us honestly which flavors they would tuck into and serve at birthday parties, and which ones got a polite thumbs down.

We Conducted This Taste Test Back When Social Gathering Was Okay

The Beet conducted this test last summer, long before social distancing was on the horizon? But since The Beet launched in the middle of winter, we decided to wait and run this fun story in the spring, as the weather begins to warm up and ice cream seems like a really good idea! So here it is!

What happens when you bring 32 pints of non-dairy ice cream to a pool party for a bunch of 7- to 12-year-olds on a blazing hot day in the summer? First, as the kids gingerly dip their plastic spoons into small bowls and give feedback upon request, there is polite decorum. Then, as the sugar takes hold, the experiment turns into an enthusiastic declaration of personal favorites: Strawberry! Mint Chip! Cookie Dough! They shout when asked which is the winner. Then the wheels start to come off: The kids begin to climb on the table and the boy with the highest sugar rush (who happened to be my son, a vivacious 7-year-old with a love of strawberry ice cream) wins with the loudest endorsement.

Okay, so this wasn’t exactly a scientific test, but we started with one-on-one duels: Basically, 16 taste-offs between two equal pints of similar flavors. These "food duels" whittled the field down from the round of 32 to a final eight, and finally, five crowd-pleasing winners.

Plant-Based Ice Creams Are Made With Almond Milks, Oat Mils and Coconut Cream

As the number of consumers committed to eating a plant-based diet continues to grow, it’s no surprise that the non-dairy ice cream market is booming. Today there are hundreds of dairy-free flavors lining the shelves. With artisan creameries such as Van Leeuwen’s and Nadamoo! leading the way, even big brands like Häagen Dazs, Ben & Jerry’s and Breyer’s have begun introducing dairy-free flavors that taste just as good as the real thing.

Finding your new favorite flavor is up to you, but know this: When you head to the freezer at your local grocer and see dozens of dairy-free varieties, be wary that these are not necessarily healthy choices, just dairy-free ones. Depending on what they’re made of, you could end up with the same amount of calories and sugar than if you'd chosen a milk-based ice cream. But these new options are so good, we'd definitely put these treats into our regular rotation.

You don't have to take our scoop for it. Here's what the experts—kids!—had to say.

Overall Winner:

Why it was a hit: Despite numerous spoonfuls of rich, chocolatey flavors, our taste testers appreciated the clean simplicity of strawberry. “It tastes like fruit,” said one. The coconut milk gives it the creamy smoothness of traditional ice cream with just enough sweetness to make it feel like dessert.

Quick health facts: A 2/3 cup serving clocks in at 200 calories and 11 grams of fat, which is on the lower end of the flavors we tested.

Where to find it: So Delicious can be found in most grocery stores across the United States and normally retails for $6 a pint.

Runners Up:

Why it was a hit: Made from cashew milk, coconut cream, and cocoa butter, this vegan treat tasted the most like classic ice cream out of all the brands we tested. If the packaging didn’t say vegan, you might think it was actually made from cow's milk.

Quick health facts: At 22 grams of fat per serving and 310 calories, it’s definitely an indulgence.

Where to find it: At Whole Foods Market (or in Van Leeuwen’s ice cream shops in NYC). You can also buy the brand online. And be prepared to pay for the pleasure of eating such a delicious dairy-free dessert—at $11 a pint, it’s almost double the price of its competitors.

Why it was a hit: Oatmilk is having a moment right now, and this concoction— featuring bits of oatmeal cookie dough and brown sugar and cinnamon—lived up to the hype. Our testers loved how similar the flavor was to an actual oatmeal cookie.

Quick health facts: At 12 grams of fat and 250 calories per serving, it’s right in line with its non-dairy counterparts.

Where to find it: At supermarkets across the country, as well as Walmart and Target. It usually retails for around $5 per pint.

Why it was a hit: Despite the fact that there aren’t any milk substitutes in Häagen Dazs’ version of vegan ice cream, it tastes as rich and creamy as the original. The peanut butter is smooth and the chocolate fudge isn’t cloyingly sweet.

Quick health facts: While a serving does have 14 grams of fat and 290 calories, it also has 4 grams of protein, which is higher than some of the other flavors we tested.

Where to find it: Any grocery store. And at around $4 a pint, it’s slightly cheaper than its competitors.

Why it was a hit: As one of Ben & Jerry’s most popular flavors, it’s only fitting that a dairy-free version of their classic chocolate chip cookie dough is now in freezer cases across America. Made with almond milk, it’s as chock full of cookie dough as the original, which made it a winner for our testers. And it’s crafted with non-GMO ingredients.

Quick health facts: This clocks in at 49 grams of carbs per serving, 16 grams of fat and 350 calories.

Where to find it: Wherever there’s a freezer case. Ben & Jerry’s is a ubiquitous brand in the ice cream aisle and retails for around $5 a pint.

Want more options? We thought so.

This was as sweet a treat as you could find, and the kids loved it. They enjoyed the chunks of cookie dough in the coconut milk and the ice cream base was thinner than some we tested—which was a nice foil to the rich, thick cookie dough. If you're sugar-conscious, know this contains 24 grams per 2/3 cup serving.



Nutrition Facts:

270 Calories Per Serving

Total Fat: 15g

Saturated Fat: 13g

Trans Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Total Carbohydrate: 33g

Dietary Fiber: 2g

Sugars: 24g

Protein: 2g

This brand is one of the best anywhere and their vegan choices are no different. The mint chip went the distance in our "food duels" to come out on top in the final five. We loved the fact it tasted like the real thing. One note: It's higher in fat than most other formulas.

Nutrition Facts:

310 Calories Per Serving

Total Fat: 22g

Saturated Fat: 14g

Trans Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Total Carbohydrate: 28g

Dietary Fiber: 2g

Sugars: 23g

Protein: 3g

We have never seen kids go as crazy for ice cream as these testers did for this tub of strawberry. It literally was met with chants and screams that it tasted like "real strawberry." If you, too, love strawberry, this treat is for you. Even if you don't, we think it's worth a taste.

Nutrition Facts:

200 Calories Per Serving

Total Fat: 11g

Saturated Fat: 10g

Trans Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Total Carbohydrate: 23g

Dietary Fiber: 1g

Sugars: 19g

Protein: <1g

If you love cinnamon, meet your new favorite treat. It's like if a cookie dough ball met a cinnamon bun. If you're carb-conscious, note there are 35 grams in a half-cup serving, and 25 grams of sugar.

Nutrition Facts:

260 Calories Per Serving

Total Fat: 13g

Saturated Fat: 8g

Trans Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Total Carbohydrate: 35g

Dietary Fiber: <1g

Sugars: 25g

Protein: 2g

Halo Top is the best pick for a health-conscious cookie-dough loving ice cream seeker. A serving (half a cup) has 90 calories and 3 grams of protein so if you want the fun of a sweet cold treat with fewer cals, this is your best option. That said, the texture is smooth, so if you're looking for chunks of cookie dough this isn't the right pick for you.

Nutrition Facts:

90 Calories Per Serving

Total Fat: 4g

Saturated Fat: 3g

Trans Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Total Carbohydrate: 18g

Dietary Fiber: 4g

Sugars: 7g

Protein: 3g

Oatly does it again. First, they claimed the high road with their oat milk that took the nation by storm this past summer. Now they've introduced oat milk ice cream that—we swear—is as delish as the classic, and offers seven classic flavors including chocolate, vanilla, salty caramel, strawberry, and hazelnut. We tasted four and loved them all. With 218 calories for a 2/3 cup serving, 23 grams of carbs and 13 grams of fat, this treat is right in the middle of the pack, health-wise. But you'll love every spoonful.

Nutrition Facts:

218 Calories Per Serving

Total Fat: 13g

Saturated Fat: 7.3g

Trans Fat: 0g

Total Carbohydrate: 23g

Dietary Fiber: 1.5g

Sugars: 20g

Protein: 1.4g

We loved the mint taste and if you like a thinner texture, here's your pick. It tastes like frozen yogurt and on a hot day that makes for a refreshing change from the creamier options. This version has half the fat and sugar of other mint chip varieties we reviewed.

Nutrition Facts:

180 Calories Per Serving

Total Fat: 12g

Saturated Fat: 11g

Trans Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Total Carbohydrate: 16g

Dietary Fiber: 2g

Sugars: 10g

Protein: 1g

Halo Top is super smooth (no need to microwave it right out of the freezer—you can just dig in with your spoon). Our testers loved the milkshake-like quality but there were no chunks of peanut butter cup to be found. Still, with 3 grams of protein and 4 grams of fat, this is among the less-indulgent choices.

Nutrition Facts:

80 Calories Per Serving

Total Fat: 4g

Saturated Fat: 2.5g

Trans Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Total Carbohydrate: 15g

Dietary Fiber: 5g

Sugars: 4g

Protein: 3g

This tasted like Moose Tracks, with chunks of chocolate chips and peanut butter swirls in it. We love that it boasts 5 grams of protein, but it also has 20 grams of sugar and 28 grams of carbs.

Nutrition Facts:

270 Calories Per Serving

Total Fat: 16g

Saturated Fat: 8g

Trans Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Total Carbohydrate: 28g

Dietary Fiber: 0g

Sugars: 20g

Protein: 5g

This is one of the richest of the bunch, and Van Leeuwen always over-delivers on its promise of taste and texture. The zingy peanut buttery aftertaste means just a little will leave you super satisfied, which is good as it packs a punch in carbs, sugar and fat.

Nutrition Facts:

260 Calories Per Serving

Total Fat: 13g

Saturated Fat: 8g

Trans Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Total Carbohydrate: 35g

Dietary Fiber: <1g

Sugars: 25g

Protein: 2g

This top-five winner was the most like the real thing, and everyone went crazy for it. The chunks of fudge were epic. It's slightly higher in cals than most other picks, but it also contains 6 grams of protein.

Nutrition Facts:

300 Calories Per Serving

Total Fat: 20g

Saturated Fat: 10g

Trans Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Total Carbohydrate: 29g

Dietary Fiber: 3g

Sugars: 23g

Protein: 6g

If what you love is a classic chocolate ice cream taste, this delivers. It is creamy and rich, and anyone avoiding coconut milk will appreciate the cashew milk option. Still, with 23 grams of carbs and 21 grams of sugar per 2/3 cup serving, we would limit our consumption to 1/3 a pint at a time.

Nutrition Facts:

220 Calories Per Serving

Total Fat: 13g

Saturated Fat: 10g

Trans Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Total Carbohydrate: 25g

Dietary Fiber: 2g

Sugars: 21g

Protein: 2g

For chocolate lovers, this is a great choice because it tastes like real ice cream and will satisfy your cravings. But if you're keeping an eye on saturated fat, this one is on the high end with 10 grams. Still, So Delicious has cracked the code on how to make a plant-based non-dairy ice cream that is ...so delicious!

Nutrition Facts:

200 Calories Per Serving

Total Fat: 11g

Saturated Fat: 10g

Trans Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Total Carbohydrate: 25g

Dietary Fiber: 2g

Sugars: 19g

Protein: 2g

Cookie dough is a specific kind of treat that's like Kryptonite for some people. We are those people. Ben & Jerry's has figured out not only how to make non-dairy ice cream taste like it's creamy dairy counterpart, but the cookie dough does, too. How do they do it? We don't care, we just want more. Caveat: One pint has 1050 calories, and a serving according to the label is 1/3 of a pint. With 49 grams of carbs per serving, proceed with caution.

Nutrition Facts:

350 Calories Per Serving

Total Fat: 16g

Saturated Fat: 11g

Trans Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Total Carbohydrate: 49g

Dietary Fiber: <1g

Sugars: 33g

Protein: 3g

NadaMoo! Dairy-Free Frozen Dessert, Birthday Cake Cookie Dough

Sometimes you think you don't love something but you just keep eating it. That was the experience with NadaMoo! Dairy-Free Birthday Cake Cookie Dough. It went fast. Even when some of the testers claimed it wasn't their favorite, they kept digging in for more. We say: Do you.

Nutrition Facts:

350 Calories Per Serving

Total Fat: 16g

Saturated Fat: 8g

Trans Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Total Carbohydrate: 49g

Dietary Fiber: <1g

Sugars: 33g

Protein: 3g

This one was so dark and rich it almost tasted like there was a cherry aftertaste. For dark chocolate lovers, this is the closest thing you'll get to a dark chocolate bar taste in ice cream. The coconut cream base adds a higher saturated fat content, but it's lower in sugar than other options on our list at only 9 grams.

Nutrition Facts:

170 Calories Per Serving

Total Fat: 11g

Saturated Fat: 11g

Trans Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Total Carbohydrate: 15g

Dietary Fiber: 3g

Sugars: 9g

Protein: 2g

This chocolate treat has the least calories per serving of any that we tested, but still delivered all of the taste you're sure to want from chocolate ice cream. It had a mousse quality that made it fluffy and light. We love the fact that this family-owned company has been creating non-dairy treats for over 15 years and growing strong. Yesamooooo.

Nutrition Facts:

120 Calories Per Serving

Total Fat: 7g

Saturated Fat: 6g

Trans Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Total Carbohydrate: 20g

Dietary Fiber: 6g

Sugars: 8g

Protein: 1g

This one had actual pieces of oatmeal cookie in it, and we watched the testers go completely bananas for it. The ice cream tasted like the real thing and the cookies were legit home-made quality. How they do this we don't know but if you love oatmeal cookies, you will love this flavor. Nutrition-wise, this option is higher in fat, carbs and sugar plus contains palm oil.

Nutrition Facts:

250 Calories Per Serving

Total Fat: 12g

Saturated Fat: 10g

Trans Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Total Carbohydrate: 36g

Dietary Fiber: 1g

Sugars: 23g

Protein: 2g

Halo Top Dairy-Free Oatmeal Cookie

Halo Top deserves kudos for trying to be the healthier choice among non-dairy treats, and we love the overall taste. But if you are looking for a chunky cookie filled ice cream, this isn't the choice for you. It's more like a frozen smoothie with an oatmeal cookie vibe. With just 70 calories and 3 grams of fat in half a cup, this is a great choice if you're watching your intake.

Nutrition Facts:

260 Calories Per Serving

Total Fat: 13g

Saturated Fat: 8g

Trans Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Total Carbohydrate: 35g

Dietary Fiber: <1g

Sugars: 25g

Protein: 2g

If you love salty-sweet mash-ups, this is the one for you. But if you're not into salt—skip this. Haagen-Dazs knows what it's doing—and their dairy-free ice creams are as craveable as the classics. Don't worry about serving to non-vegans; they won't have a clue this is plant-based.

Nutrition Facts:

270 Calories Per Serving

Total Fat: 11g

Saturated Fat: 5g

Trans Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Total Carbohydrate: 40g

Dietary Fiber: 3g

Sugars: 28g

Protein: 2g

If you like rocky road this will give you the fix you need. Our taste-testers loved the marshmallow sugary sweetness and rocky texture, but ultimately it didn't make our top five, which was a mystery to one tester who basically devoured the entire pint. That goes to show—every flavor has its fans. Lower in calories per serving sugar and carbs, so pls enjoy!

Nutrition Facts:

150 Calories Per Serving

Total Fat: 9g

Saturated Fat: 6g

Trans Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Total Carbohydrate: 20g

Dietary Fiber: 6g

Sugars: 9g

Protein: 2g

Maple is a specific taste and if you love maple syrup, reach for this fun treat. The testers all seemed to think it was *too* maple syrup-y but we found this to be a fun diversion from the usual suspects.

Nutrition Facts:

230 Calories Per Serving

Total Fat: 12g

Saturated Fat: 9g

Trans Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Total Carbohydrate: 30g

Dietary Fiber: <1g

Sugars: 25g

Protein: 2g

This tastes like a gooey cinnamon roll (swoon) and was one of the favorites of all the ones we tasted. Made of cashew milk, this one is relatively lower in saturated fat (6 grams) and has 3 grams of protein per serving, but is slightly higher in carbs, at 34 grams.

Nutrition Facts:

240 Calories Per Serving

Total Fat: 11g

Saturated Fat: 6g

Trans Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Total Carbohydrate: 34g

Dietary Fiber: <1g

Sugars: 24g

Protein: 3g

The taste is a chocolate lover's delight and as with all Van Leeuwen Ice Creams, it is a rich, satisfying treat. We took points off for being higher in saturated fat, but we love that it has 3 grams of fiber.

Nutrition Facts:

290 Calories Per Serving

Total Fat: 20g

Saturated Fat: 12g

Trans Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 180mg

Total Carbohydrate: 3g

Dietary Fiber: 3g

Sugars: 22g

Protein: 4g

Somehow they have mastered the art of creating non-dairy ice cream that tastes like the real thing. We love Ben & Jerry's flavors and their chocolate-y fudge brownie was a delight in particular. But for health, we took points off for the 27 grams of added sugar (over half your daily value) per serving.

Nutrition Facts:

290 Calories Per Serving

Total Fat: 15g

Saturated Fat: 8g

Trans Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Total Carbohydrate: 37g

Dietary Fiber: 2g

Sugars: 27g

Protein: 4g

We don't blame anyone who wants to eat the whole pint—it's that good! This Ben & Jerry's flavor was among the top five overall winners of our entire plant-based ice cream taste test. It's so intense it's like eating half-baked brownies and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups coated in ice cream; AKA all our favorite flavors rolled together. Each serving has 43 grams of carbs and 28 grams of added sugar (that's 9 teaspoons!).

Nutrition Facts:

330 Calories Per Serving

Total Fat: 16g

Saturated Fat: 8g

Trans Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Total Carbohydrate: 43g

Dietary Fiber: 1g

Sugars: 28g

Protein: 5g

If you love mint, this treat delivers a satisfying fix. Our testers liked the fact that it was less thick in texture than some of the other ice creams we tasted, and on a hot day, it can feel refreshingly light and sweet without the heavy taste of some of the creamier choices.

Nutrition Facts:

240 Calories Per Serving

Total Fat: 15g

Saturated Fat: 13g

Trans Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Total Carbohydrate: 26g

Dietary Fiber: 2g

Sugars: 21g

Protein: 1g

We love NadaMoo! for going after the vegan market and coming out with a respectable mint chip treat with half the added sugars and carbs of some of their competitors. With 200 calories in a 2/3 cup and 6 grams of added sugar per serving, this is definitely among the healthiest of the treats. Enjoy!

Nutrition Facts:

140 Calories Per Serving

Total Fat: 9g

Saturated Fat: 7g

Trans Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Total Carbohydrate: 20g

Dietary Fiber: 5g

Sugars: 10g

Protein: 1g

When the vanilla bean in this dessert kicks in, you don't feel like you need any toppings or other flavors to enhance your satisfaction—it’s rich and full all on its own. That said, if you added a topping to it, non-vegans would never tell the difference. We took slight points off for the added sugar at 18 grams per serving, but it still comes in at a respectable 200 calories per serving.

Nutrition Facts:

200 Calories Per Serving

Total Fat: 12g

Saturated Fat: 11g

Trans Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Total Carbohydrate:23g

Dietary Fiber: 1g

Sugars: 18g

Protein: <1g

We loved the texture of this one which was like putting Oreo cookies in a blender with vanilla ice cream and freezing it up. The cookie taste infuses the entire ice cream so if you are an Oreo fan, this is your jam. Points off for high sugar (21 grams) but otherwise, this is a winning treat.

Nutrition Facts:

220 Calories Per Serving

Total Fat: 11g

Saturated Fat: 8g

Trans Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Total Carbohydrate: 30g

Dietary Fiber: <1g

Sugars: 22g

Protein: 2g

This was as sweet a treat as you could find, and the kids loved it. They enjoyed the chunks of cookie dough in the coconut milk and the ice cream base was thinner than some we tested—a nice counter touch to the rich, thick cookie dough. A bit high in carbs, fat and saturated fat, so if you're counting, keep an eye on your portion.

Nutrition Facts:

270 Calories Per Serving

Total Fat: 15g

Saturated Fat: 13g

Trans Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Total Carbohydrate: 33g

Dietary Fiber: 2g

Sugars: 24g

Protein: 2g

We're officially fans of every non-dairy dessert that Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen makes—choc chip cookie dough is no exception. Rich and creamy, the raw cashew milk, coconut cream and cocoa butter base is to live for and makes for a truly decadent dessert.

Nutrition Facts:

310 Calories Per Serving

Total Fat: 22g

Saturated Fat: 14g

Trans Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Total Carbohydrate: 28g

Dietary Fiber: 2g

Sugars: 23g

Protein: 3g

Oatly has its act together, and this ice cream proves it. The newcomer to the freezer nudges aside some of the long-time favorites with its oat milk ice cream that tastes as good as—or better than—the real thing. We love the packaging, flavor, and attitude of this brand. It's a rich treat and anyone who loves strawberry will not be disappointed. Even non-strawberry lovers will be converted. One serving has 20 grams of sugar, but also 1.5 grams of fiber and a small amount of protein.

Nutrition Facts: