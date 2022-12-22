It's natural to want to find the healthiest crackers that also taste great, so when you have that indulgent pre-dinner snack, you can rest assured that you are choosing a whole grain or seed-filled healthy cracker that is not only tasty and a perfect match for your choice of spread, cheese or non-dairy topper, but that you're feeding your body healthy ingredients that will fill you up but not spike blood sugar or come with a host of chemicals in the mix.

Here we taste-tested healthy store-bought crackers and found a few classics and some brand new ones that are healthy and crisp, with the perfect blend of salt and flavor. Serve these whole grain crackers that are also high in fiber to your family or keep them handy as a snack. Yes, classic Triscuits made the cut.

So when you go to the store, just be sure to find one of these crackers to take home. If you're curious about how your favorite cracker stacks up, simply check the labels and avoid sketchy processed "vegetable oils" as well as any added sugar. Always make sure the first ingredient on the label is a whole food such as whole wheat or minimally processed flour. The higher the fiber and the lower the calories per cracker the better.

Happy cracker tasting. Add your review to the Beet Meters below and let us know what you think!

The Healthiest Vegan Crackers

Bob’s Red Mill Rosemary Oat Crackers

Bob's Red Mill makes some of the healthiest product lines around, so if you're looking for organic ingredients, minimally processed or full of healthy whole foods, try these Rosemary Oat Crackers. They are made with oat flour so they are not only tasty but gluten-free!

Servings: 8 Crackers

Calories 130

Total Fat 4.5g, Saturated Fat 0g

Fiber 2g, Protein 3g

Back to Nature Whole Lotta Seeds Crackers

There;'s so much to love about Back to Nature Crackers: The recycled cardboard box, the fact that the plant sends 95 percent of its solid waste back to be recycled, and prints the labels using vegetable ink. Plus the crackers themselves are made with flax, chia, hemp, and sunflower seeds and have 7 grams of protein per serving. Stock up and serve these to guests. They are as visually elegant as they are delicious.

Servings: 4 Crackers

Calories 150

Total Fat 6g, Saturated Fat 0.5g

Fiber 2g, Protein 7g

Hu Kitchen Everything Grain-Free Crackers

There's a taste to indulgent crackers that melt in your mouth and Hu Kitchen manages to satisfy that richness but with truly healthy ingredients. These grain-free crackers are both gluten-free and have a wholesome retro taste. Made from almond, coconut, and cassava flour, you get 4 grams of protein with your cracker snack!

Servings: 22 Crackers

Calories 120

Total Fat 7g, Saturated Fat 1g

Fiber 3g, Protein 4g

Mary’s Gone Crackers Super Seed Classic

Mary’s Gone Cracker has a variety of crackers to choose from but if you love a punch a flavor, then you need to try the Super Seed line. Each bite is crunchy and packed with tons of flavor and spices. One of our favorites is the everything-flavored crackers made with brown rice, quinoa, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, flax seeds, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, garlic, onion, and sea salt. Dip these crackers in whipped vegan feta, vegan pesto, or baba ganoush.

Servings: 13 Crackers

Calories 140

Total Fat 5g, Saturated Fat 0.5g

Fiber 3g, Protein 3g

Milton’s Craft Bakers Organic Multi-Grain

Anyone who loves a multi-grain taste will adore these crackers, which are both healthy and low-calorie. The texture adds such a pleasure to your snack that you need less cheese or spread to feel fully satisfied. Keep these on hand for every occasion.

Servings: 3 Crackers

Calories 70

Total Fat 2.5g, Saturated Fat 0

Fiber 1g, Protein 1g

Simple Mills Almond Flour Fine Ground Sea Salt

This simple, clean cracker is made from a blend of almonds, sunflower seeds, and flax seeds, providing shoppers with a tasty, allergen-friendly cracker. Even though this cracker has 8 grams of fat per serving, the seed- and nut-based fats are packed with vitamin E and omega-3s. These slightly salty crackers are an excellent addition to your vegan cheese board.

Servings: 17 crackers

Calories 150

Total Fat 8g, Saturated Fat 0.5g

Fiber 2g, Protein 3g

Triscuit Original Crackers

Perhaps it's a pleasant surprise to know that the most classic cracker of all, the Triscuit, is also a healthy choice. Made with whole wheat and salt, and no added sugar, six crackers have 120 calories, and 3 grams of fiber (plus 3 grams of protein). In the same way Shredded Wheat tastes healthy, so do Triscuits, which are essentially the same thing. They are like a mini basket weave of whole wheat fibers, each one a miniature floor mat.

Servings: 6 crackers

Calories 120

Total Fat 3.5g, Saturated Fat 0g

Fiber 3g, Protein 3g

Wasa Multigrain Crispbread

Make no mistake about it, Wasa tastes healthy like eating cardboard or tree bark, but in the best possible way. Once you get a taste for them, you don't like a richer or creamier less crisp cracker. These are fun to break into two and watch the dust float in the air before settling. With 5 grams of fiber and 60 calories per serving, these are like like architectural planks, ready to be stacked with any type of cheese, spread, or hummus. A serving size of 2 crackers is almost too much. You'll only need one to feel full and satisfied!

Serving: 1 Crispbread

Calories 35

Total Fat 0g, Saturated Fat 0g

Fiber 3g, Protein 2g