The holiday season is almost here, and no party, no matter how small or intimate, feels complete if there isn't any eggnog. Yes, that age-old creamy sweet concoction, with the right amount of bite and nostalgia for days when the company Christmas party looked like a scene from Mad Men is still as popular today as ever. Despite its name, there is not a single egg in these vegan eggnogs, which are made without a touch of cream or dairy, so anyone, vegans and non-vegans alike, can now enjoy this classic drink of old.

These days you can even find delicious, egg-free nog in your refrigerator case at the supermarket, and some of the milk carton versions actually do a pretty good job of mimicking that iconic creamy, nutmeg-y taste of everyone's favorite festive winter drink. If you're living the dairy-free life, you might even think of having fun making your own batch for friends (you don't even have to tell them it's vegan –– that's between you and Santa). Here are our favorite store-bought dairy-free eggnogs to help celebrate the holidays.

The Best Vegan and Dairy-Free Eggnog Brands

Almond Breeze Almondmilk Nog

Almond Breeze is a classic-tasting eggnog that everyone will love for the holidays. Almond Breeze milk alternatives have never failed us and the brand's eggnog lives up to all expectations we have of the taste and texture, despite the fact that it's dairy-free. It's one of the most allergen-friendly options. since it's not only dairy-free but also soy-free, lactose-free, peanut-free, casein-free, egg-free, and gluten-free.

We loved this one served up plain, but we also think Almond Breeze is a tasty option for your spiked eggnog. Almond Breeze's nog will fool your non-vegan guests into thinking they're drinking the real deal. Serve it up and then show them the carton after!

Nutrition Facts:

Total Fat: 1.5g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Trans Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 75mg

Total Carbohydrate: 14g

Dietary Fiber: 0g

Sugars: 11g

Protein: 1g

Trader Joe's Almond Nog

Trader Joe's almond-based eggnog was an office favorite and you should run, don't walk, to get your hands on a container. If you don't like overly sweetened eggnog and you are happy with a thinner consistency, this one is the nog for you. A true eggnog lover will search for the spicy and sweet flavors found in traditional eggnogs, but healthier is always our goal so we were thrilled with TJ's formula. The thinner pour makes this the perfect choice for a nog latte.

Nutrition Facts:

Total Fat: 1.5g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Trans Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 65mg

Total Carbohydrate: 9g

Dietary Fiber: 0g

Sugars: 8g

Protein: <1g

Califia Farms Holiday Nog

The office was divided on Califia's Holiday Nog: Some of our coworkers found the spices and taste to resemble the exact taste of the traditional nog they grew up with, whereas others thought it tasted too sweet, like liquid candy. This nog is for anyone who loves notes of nutmeg and ginger. Califia's is also the creamiest option of the bunch, and makes you feel like you're indulging in a sweet treat – but with only 1.5 grams of fat and no saturated fat, it's the kind of plant-based treat that isn't too terrible for you. So enjoy!

Nutrition Facts:

Total Fat: 1.5g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Trans Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 90mg

Total Carbohydrate: 9g

Dietary Fiber: 0g

Sugars: 8g

Protein: 1g

Good Karma Dairy-Free Holiday Nog

Good Karma's Flaxmilk Holiday Nog is perfect for anyone who is nut-free or who doesn't like the taste and consistency of almond milk. This nog is the most allergen-friendly since it is free of the top eight allergens including, gluten, dairy, and nuts. The holiday nog is made with flaxseed oil and most closely resembles the texture of traditional nog.

If you enjoy a creamer on the sweeter side, then you will love Good Karma's nog. Want to fancy up your morning joe? This "veg-nog" blends perfectly with a cup of strong coffee, creating a sweetened holiday-infused morning beverage. We appreciate the relatively low carbs (8g per serving), so this is your best bet if you're watching your waist and still want to feel like you're celebrating the holidays in style.

Nutrition Facts:

Total Fat: 1.5g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Trans Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 80mg

Total Carbohydrate: 8g

Dietary Fiber: 0g

Sugars: 8g

Protein: 0g

So Delicious Coconutmilk Holiday Nog

So Delicious is one of those companies that named itself perfectly. Sip their almond milk eggnog and you want to say the words! The consistency of their nog mimics conventional ones perfectly, with a rich taste and the same creamy thickness as real nog. The coconut flavor adds a nice taste for a holiday bevy, but treat this nog as an indulgence since it has 2 grams of saturated fat and 15 grams of carbs. So what? It's the holidays! Add this sweet dairy-free nog to your grocery list.

Nutrition Facts:

Total Fat: 2g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Trans Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 115mg

Total Carbohydrate: 15g

Dietary Fiber: 0g

Sugars: 15g

Protein: 0g

Elmhurst 1925 Oat Nog

What can we say? We love Elmhurst, which switched from being a dairy company to a plant-based company back in 2017 (way ahead of its time) and changed the name to Elmhurst 1925. Now it's the fastest-growing plant-based beverage company on the market! You can tell your guests that as you serve them this amazingly homemade-tasting eggnog, which is made with oat milk, and just the right amount of sweetness and spice.

Elmhurst 1925's Oat Nog formula is that holy grail of eggnogs: the perfect combination of flavor and sweetness without being too thick or too sweet. It's as good as real without being over the top. Made with only six ingredients, Elmhurst 1925's Oat Nog makes the perfect holiday coffee creamer or mixer for your holiday gathering. Do leave the carton in view, since it will be a conversation starter among your guests.

Nutrition Facts:

Total Fat: 2g



Saturated Fat: 0g



Trans Fat: 0g



Cholesterol: 0mg



Sodium: 60mg



Total Carbohydrate: 18g



Dietary Fiber: 1g



Sugars: 9g



Protein: 2g

How to make the best vegan eggnog

Not a fan of store-bought vegan eggnogs? (If you taste our favorites you might change your mind.) But if you prefer to make your holiday treats and beverages from scratch, this recipe will become a family favorite for years to come.

Vegan Eggnog

Prep Time: 1

Cook Time: 15

Total Time: 16 minutes (make it 1 to 2 hours ahead to allow it to cool)

Yield: 6 1x

Ingredients

2 cups oat milk





2 tbsp sweetened condensed coconut milk (or more oat milk)





1/4 cup coconut sugar or 2-4 tbsp of maple syrup (for desired sweetness)





1 tbsp arrowroot powder





2 tsp nutmeg





1 tsp cinnamon





2 tsp vanilla extract

Instructions

Please read through the entire instructions before beginning.



Prep: Measure out all ingredients.



Whisk: In a large pot on the stove, whisk together all of the ingredients until combined. Vigorously whisk until there are no more clumps of arrowroot starch.



Heat: Then turn the stovetop up to medium-high, and heat the vegan eggnog until right before it boils. You should see a few small bubbles appear. Reduce heat to low, and whisk until it thickens, about 3-4 minutes.



Cool: Remove the eggnog from the heat and allow the eggnog to cool for 5 minutes. Then carefully pour the eggnog into an airtight glass and store. Allow the mixture to cool until it’s not warm. Then place eggnog safely in the fridge to chill for 1-2 hours.



Enjoy: Serve with or without alcohol and enjoy!

