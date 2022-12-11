America loves to end the day with an alcoholic beverage, whether that's an ice-cold beer in front of the big game or a craft cocktail for a night out. Nearly 70 percent of Americans drank alcohol last year, but the love for liquor is increasingly linked to damaging mental health and threatened physical well-being. And younger generations are learning from their parent's mistakes and opting for non-alcoholic drinks.

More than ever, younger consumers –– especially Gen Z –– prefer to purchase non-alcoholic drinks in favor of conventional liquor or alcoholic beverages. About 46 percent of drinkers hope to reduce their alcohol consumption with 52 percent actively replacing alcohol with non-alcoholic drinks, and this growing "sober curious" trend is driven primarily by younger Americans, according to consumer insight platform, Veylinx.

"Driven by younger consumers, the non-alcoholic beer, wine, and cocktails category is surging in popularity. People trying to cut down their drinking are finding more and more alternatives on retail shelves and in bars and restaurants," Anouar El Haji, CEO of Veylinx, said. "Our research found that they're willing to pay premium prices for non-alcoholic versions of ready-to-drink cocktails. The rise of the 'sober curious' movement gives brands countless opportunities for growth in this segment."

What Is a Non-Alcoholic Drink?

Cutting down on drinking alcohol can feel intimidating, but several brands have developed the best non-alcoholic drinks including mocktails, alcohol-free spirits, and non-alcoholic beers. Now, you can enjoy a mixer or party without consuming an excessive amount of articles. And you don't have to rely on just drinking water or seltzer.

Non-alcoholic beverages provide consumers with an option to not drink without feeling the social pressures of a party or American happy hour. So, when you decide to cut out alcohol for your health, there are plenty of options to choose from to help you cut alcohol drinking from your routine. Regular alcohol consumption has been linked to increased risks of Alzheimer's, cancer, and several other health risks, motivating more consumers to check and minimize alcohol in their daily life.

As you gear up for Dry January (or just decide to spend a month without booze), think about how non-alcoholic drinks can help you achieve your goals and boost your well-being in the meantime. Packed with adaptogens and containing minimum sugar, most non-alcoholic drinks provide a much safer alternative to your typical alcoholic beverages. So, check out what drinks you need to stock up on as you phase alcohol out of your routine.

The Best Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Figlia Non-Alcoholic Apertivo

This gorgeous non-alcoholic aperitif comes in a chic bottle and strikes the perfect balance of sweet, sour, floral, and bitter. Its berry taste is gorgeous on its own and is even better with a splash of seltzer or club soda and a twist of lime. Not only does Figlia taste amazing and is a beautiful addition to any bar cart, founder Lily Geiger tells an incredible product origin story about creating this brand to include those who are trying to drink less, inspired by her father's battle with alcoholism. The one thing the samplers would improve on is the stopper, which can be difficult to open.

Calories 43

Total Sugars 10g, Added Sugars 0g

Ghia Ginger

The bright, retro packaging on these sip-sized cans is enough to win you over even before the taste. But the flavors will also convince you: Ghia Lime, Ghia Soda, and Ghia Ginger all taste dynamic, well-balanced, and not overly sweet. One sampler noted that the warmth from the gingery notes of the Ghia Ginger felt like sitting fireside by the hearth. More than just the delicious tastes that were strikingly reminiscent of a real well-crafted cocktail, these cans leave you with a bubbly, social feeling while drinking. They're my pick for the perfect picnic accompaniment and will delight anyone, sober or not.

Calories 50

Total Sugars 8g, Added Sugars 0g

Hiyo Watermelon Lime

Fruity and rich but not saccharine, these beautifully ombré-ed cans blend in well at a bar or gathering, and won't draw questions of why you're not opting for alcohol as they look similar to canned wines or spiked seltzers. The slight carbonation and richness of the flavors (Watermelon Lime being a standout) give Hiyo high marks in the taste department, although no samplers experienced any of the purported calming properties but still would reach for the drink again. Note that there is a small amount of sediment at the bottom so the last sip might be better left in the can.

Calories 25

Total Sugars 5g, Added Sugars 4g

Kin Euphorics Spritz

Dressed in gorgeous branding and the promise to be as cool as co-founder and supermodel Bella Hadid, these canned euphorics hold a lot of promise, but the taste fell a little flat, with our samplers deciding it was a bit too bitter for their preferences. That being said, the calming effects of the drink are definitely present, and our samplers decided they would sip it again because of its relaxing properties.

Calories 30

Total Sugars 6g, Added Sugars 3g

Partake Non-Alcoholic Beer

When Partake entered our house, my husband became its biggest fan, drinking it instead of sugary Ginger Ale to rehydrate after golf, or as a pre-dinner mocktail when he was not interested in having a beer. Partake is fresh, not too sweet and with just the right mix of taste and thirst-quenching soda that it replaces your normal cocktail with a sophisticated grown-up tasting beverage you can have over and over and never get tired of. We keep it stocked all year round.

Calories 10

Total Sugars 1g, Added Sugars 0g

Three Spirit Non-Alcoholic Elixir

Aromatic, elevated, and intentional, Three Spirit's non-alcoholic elixir is appropriately named to signal exactly the right drink for different moods. The Livener is fiery and vibrant with a hint of caffeine to allow you to dance all night, the Social Elixir is bubbly and euphoric, and the Nightcap is a great way to wind down the night. The samplers felt like these names were true to these beverages' effects, and the mature taste of each drink mixes well with soda water and a twist of citrus and leaves nothing to be desired from an alcoholic drink.

Calories 25

Total Sugars 4g, Added Sugars 4g