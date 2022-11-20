If you're scrolling through TikTok, Instagram, or any social media, you're likely to have become mesmerized by videos of viral chefs preparing mouthwatering pasta dinners. Whether you eat vegan or not, these highly addictive videos plant the idea of a pasta dinner in your head, and suddenly, there's nothing but a comforting Italian meal that can satisfy that craving. Although pasta is typically an indulgent dish, that doesn't mean that there aren't better options to make these viral pasta recipes more nutrient-rich.

Most people understand that eating too much pasta can negatively impact your health due to its high carb content. Even though refined pasta often contains added nutrients such as B vitamins and iron, it typically lacks gut-healthy nutrients such as dietary fiber. But eating refined carbs regularly is associated with an increased risk of heart disease, high blood sugar, and insulin resistance.

Thankfully, eating healthier does not mean you need to abandon your favorite Italian dishes. Plenty of brands have developed nutrient-rich, healthier iterations of your favorite pasta shapes. These brands have used a variety of ingredients ranging from edamame to yellow peas to create protein-packed and fiber-filled noodles that taste delicious. We taste-tested some of the healthiest pasta brands on the market and ranked them for taste and health so you can know which ones to buy.

The Best Vegan, Nutrient-Rich Pasta

Next time you crave a comforting Italian pasta dinner, consider choosing a nutrient-rich pasta option instead of the typical refined pasta products. Choose your favorite innovative pasta or try them all with new recipes. Every pasta is an excellent choice for at least one noodle dish, so think about switching out your run-of-the-mill pasta brands.

365 Whole Foods Whole Wheat Spaghetti

Most whole wheat pasta brings a bold, often unwanted flavor to dinner, however, Whole Foods’ store-brand pasta delivers a healthier option with a mild flavor. This plant-based spaghetti is an excellent option for any Italian pasta recipe, taking on the flavor of the sauce rather than bringing a typical earthy flavor. This pasta also contains 6 grams of fiber per serving, offering hungry shoppers a gut-healthy option.

Calories 200

Total Fat 1g, Saturated Fat 0g

Dietary Fiber 6g

Protein 6

Banza Penne

Banza’s chickpea-based penne is a protein-packed option that’s difficult to beat. If you are looking for regular pasta, this healthy alternative might not be your favorite because it definitely tastes like its star ingredient. But, Banza creates a nutrient-rich pasta that replicates the texture and fits well with several tomato-based sauces. However, some pasta lovers might avoid Banza due to the xantham gum, which is potentially connected to some digestive issues.

Calories 340

Total Fat 5g, Saturated Fat 1g

Dietary Fiber 8g

Protein 20g

Barilla Whole Grain Spaghetti

You will likely recognize these boxes on the shelves, but instead of picking out the usual refined pasta, increase your fiber consumption with Barilla’s whole grain option. Despite its earthy flavor, this pasta is a reliably tasty option when cooked in salt water and prepared with a flavorful tomato sauce. We would suggest a stronger puttanesca sauce to cover up the earthy flavor, but these noodles cooked al dente are the perfect texture for your pasta night.

Calories 180

Total Fat 1.5g, Saturated Fat 0g

Dietary Fiber 7g

Protein 8g

Brami Lupini Bean Pasta

Brami is a game changer for anyone who loves to eat pasta but doesn't want to blow their entire carb count on one meal. It's made of just two ingredients, semolina wheat and lupini beans (so it is not gluten-free), and contains 60% more protein, and 3 times more fiber than regular pasta. The taste is like slightly less cooked pasta so if you like a little more bite to your penne, this is definitely the choice for all your favorite pasta dishes. I would recommend it for baked pasta like mac and cheese because it won't get soft or soggy like regular pasta. And with 21 grams of complete protein (even more than chickpea pasta), you can have seconds, guilt-free!

Calories 350

Total Fat 4g, Saturated Fat 1g

Dietary Fiber 11g

Protein 21g

Lupii Lupini Bean Pasta

When you choose lupini bean pasta you are going with a keto-friendly protein-rich pasta with low net carbs that tastes something like whole wheat pasta, since it is slightly more al dente and denser than the usual kind. Once you get used to the density, you appreciate that this pasta has 14 grams of complete protein and 40 percent of your daily fiber needs. It's grain-free (so gluten-free) containing zero wheat, corn, or soy. Made with just three ingredients, Luppi is just lupini flour, chickpea flour, and tapioca (for binding). No plastic is used in the packaging so you can feel great about choosing Lupii as your go-to pasta on a regular basis.

Calories 290

Total Fat 5g, Saturated Fat 0.5g

Dietary Fiber 12g

Protein 14g

The Only Bean Edamame Spaghetti

There is no beating The Only Bean when it comes to protein. This gluten-free, vegan pasta made from edamame beans contains 44 grams of protein per serving. And if that’s not amazing enough, the pasta is packed with 19 grams of fiber per serving and features a low-carb recipe. Undeniably one of the healthiest kinds of pasta available. The consistency is right on the mark and even though you cannot escape the “beany” taste of the edamame, it is a good and enjoyable addition to your pasta rotation.

Calories 330

Total Fat 6g, Saturated Fat 1g

Dietary Fiber 19g

Protein 44g

Tolerant Organic Chickpea Penne

Tolerant’s chickpea pasta features one single ingredient. Yes, you read that right. This purely chickpea-based noodle contains 11 grams of fiber and 20 grams of protein per serving with no worries about preservatives, additives, or other unwanted ingredients. And this pasta is delicious. Use this penne in a cherry tomato sauce to soak up all the flavor. Some diners dislike the taste of chickpea pasta, but when prepared in tomato sauce, the strong pea flavor is almost completely masked, especially if you remember to salt your water!

Calories 370

Total Fat 6g, Saturated Fat 1g

Dietary Fiber 11g

Protein 20g

ZENB Pasta Rotini

Unlike any other pasta on the market, ZENB highlights the protein-packed yellow pea in its pasta selection. The rotini pasta is an excellent, nutrient-rich replacement to your typical pasta brand, containing 17 grams of protein and 11 grams of fiber. This boldly flavored, bright yellow pasta is excellent for a traditional Italian pasta dish or the star of a veggie-packed pasta salad. However, be careful of overcooking this pasta. Cook al dente or it will get mushy!

Calories 300

Total Fat 2g, Saturated Fat 0g

Dietary Fiber 11g

Protein 17g