Need a vegan main dish to serve for Thanksgiving? Wow your guests with this Ultimate Whole Roasted Cauliflower.

The concept is simple: Brush a cauliflower head with a flavorful combination of seasonings, baked it to perfection, then slather it with whipped vegan feta and drizzle it with herb sauce.

The three steps to make this recipe include:

Cauliflower: A medium-sized head of cauliflower that’s free from blemishes or brown spots.

A medium-sized head of cauliflower that’s free from blemishes or brown spots. Marinade : We’ll marinade the cauliflower with a flavorful combination of olive oil, brown sugar, smoked paprika, curry powder, cumin, salt, and pepper.

: We’ll marinade the cauliflower with a flavorful combination of olive oil, brown sugar, smoked paprika, curry powder, cumin, salt, and pepper. Sauces: To brighten up the cauliflower, we’ll serve it with two killer sauces – creamy whipped feta and herby chimichurri.

Thanksgiving Main: Whole Roasted Cauliflower with Vegan Whipped Feta loading...

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 45 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour

Whole Roasted Cauliflower with Vegan Whipped Feta

Serves 6

Ingredients

Cauliflower:

1 head cauliflower

2 tablespoons olive oil 30

2 tabelspoons water 30

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon each smoked paprika, curry powder, cumin, salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

Vegan Whipped Feta:

8 oz room temperature vegan feta cheese

3 oz room temperature vegan cream cheese

Herb Sauce:

½ cup packed fresh parsley (can replace half with cilantro)

½ cup olive oil

2 cloves garlic

1 jalapeno pepper, seeds removed

1 tablespoon lemon juice

¼ tsp salt

Garnish

A handful of pine nuts

Instructions

Prep: Preheat oven to 400°F (204°C). Trim the leaves and tough bottom stem from the cauliflower, being sure to leave the head intact. Whisk together all remaining "Cauliflower" ingredients. Flip the cauliflower upside down and pour half of the mixture into the cauliflower, tilting it around to evenly coat the inside. Brush the remaining marinade onto the outside. Bake: Set a pan filled with water in the bottom of the oven, which will steam and tenderize the cauliflower. Place the cauliflower stem side down onto a baking sheet or pan. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes, or until cauliflower is easily pierced with a fork. If the cauliflower hasn't become brown on the outside, switch the oven to broil and cook for about 5 minutes, watching closely to prevent burning. Sauces: While cauliflower cooks, add feta and cream cheese to a food processor and blend until smooth and creamy. Remove from processor, wipe it clean, then blend "Herb Sauce" ingredients until smooth.

Serve: Place cauliflower on a serving tray. Serve warm, slathered with whipped feta, drizzled with herb sauce, and sprinkled with pine nuts.

Notes

Change up the sauces by using romesco sauce (for a smoky pepper flavor) or yum sauce (for a cheesy vegan flavor).

Spice it up by adding a pinch of cayenne or harissa to the marinade.

Nutrition

Serving: 1serving | Calories: 377kcal | Carbohydrates: 8.3g | Protein: 7.6g | Fat: 36.5g | Saturated Fat: 12.1g | Cholesterol: 49mg | Sodium: 966mg | Potassium: 225mg | Fiber: 1.5g | Sugar: 5.7g | Calcium: 221mg | Iron: 1m