Skip the store-bought cheeseballs this Thanksgiving and make your own out of cashews. The best part about this recipe is it's easy to make, takes no time at all, and you can customize the seasonings to your own preferences. Spread this on crackers or dip your favorite veggies in it.

Cashew-Crusted Herb & Garlic Cheeseball

Ingredients

1 Cup Raw Cashews

1/4 Tsp salt

1 Tbsp Lemon Juice

1/2 Tsp Dried Parsley

3 Tbsp Nutritional Yeast

1/2 Tsp Dried Basil

2 Tbsp Coconut Oil

1/4 Tsp Dried Thyme

2 Tsp Miso Paste

1/4 Cup Roasted Cashews, roughly chopped

2-3 Cloves of Garlic

Instructions

You can soak your cashews in cold water overnight. If you are pressed for time soak it in some boiling water for 10-15 minutes. Once they’re soft, drain your cashews. In a food processor, add your cashews, lemon juice, nutritional yeast, coconut oil, miso paste, garlic, and salt. Blend until smooth and creamy, scraping the sides down as needed. Once mixture is smooth, add in your parsley, basil, and thyme, blend until they're combined and evenly mixed in. Line a small bowl with saran wrap, and transfer cheese mixture into the bowl. Gather the sides of the saran wrap and twist it together to form a ball. Don’t worry about making it into a perfect ball right now. Place in the freezer for 1 hour. Remove from the freezer and unwrap. Your cheeseball should be firm. At this point you can carefully shape your cheeseball if you need to. Carefully press the chopped cashews into your cheeseball, until the outside is covered. Serve with some crackers and chopped veggie sticks.

For more vegan Thanksgiving ideas, check out this guide to 25 plant-based holiday recipes.