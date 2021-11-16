Apple Cider Mimosa

Start your Thanksgiving feast with these apple cider mimosas, a seasonal twist on everyone's favorite brunch cocktail. This simple drink is a crowd-pleaser and will have everyone pouring themselves a second (or third) glass. Opt for a vegan-friendly cinnamon whisky like Big Spring Firebird Cinnamon Whiskey.

Ingredients

  • 1 750ml Bottle of Dry Sparkling Wine
  • 1 liter of Apple Cider
  • 1/4 Cup Cinnamon Whisky
  • Fresh Apple Slices
  • Cinnamon Sticks

Instructions

  1. In a pitcher, add your dry sparkling wine and apple cider. Stir in your cinnamon whisky. Feel free to taste and see if you want to add a splash more of cinnamon whisky.
  2. Garnish with some apple slices and cinnamon sticks. Serve right away and enjoy!
Categories: Recipes
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top