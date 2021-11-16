Apple Cider Mimosa

Start your Thanksgiving feast with these apple cider mimosas, a seasonal twist on everyone's favorite brunch cocktail. This simple drink is a crowd-pleaser and will have everyone pouring themselves a second (or third) glass. Opt for a vegan-friendly cinnamon whisky like Big Spring Firebird Cinnamon Whiskey.

Ingredients

1 750ml Bottle of Dry Sparkling Wine

1 liter of Apple Cider

1/4 Cup Cinnamon Whisky

Fresh Apple Slices

Cinnamon Sticks