Apple Cider Mimosa
Start your Thanksgiving feast with these apple cider mimosas, a seasonal twist on everyone's favorite brunch cocktail. This simple drink is a crowd-pleaser and will have everyone pouring themselves a second (or third) glass. Opt for a vegan-friendly cinnamon whisky like Big Spring Firebird Cinnamon Whiskey.
Ingredients
- 1 750ml Bottle of Dry Sparkling Wine
- 1 liter of Apple Cider
- 1/4 Cup Cinnamon Whisky
- Fresh Apple Slices
- Cinnamon Sticks
Instructions
- In a pitcher, add your dry sparkling wine and apple cider. Stir in your cinnamon whisky. Feel free to taste and see if you want to add a splash more of cinnamon whisky.
- Garnish with some apple slices and cinnamon sticks. Serve right away and enjoy!