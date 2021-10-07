Pumpkin & Crispy Kale Pasta
We're switching up your go-to pasta dish with this vegan recipe that features autumnal vegetables like pumpkin and crispy kale. This easy lunch or dinner proves that you can still have delicious, healthy pasta without heavy sauce.
Pumpkin is a good source of fiber and is high in vitamin A, vitamin C, and potassium. Kale is a nutrient-dense leafy green loaded with powerful antioxidants and is one of the best sources of vitamin K. These autumn veggies make this easy fall dish jam-packed with nutritional goodness.
Pumpkin & Crispy Kale Pasta
Prep Time: 10 Min
Cook Time: 40 Min
Total Time: 50 Min
Servings: 4-6 People
Ingredients
- 8 oz Pumpkin, peeled and cut into ½ inch cubes
- 1 Tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- ½ Tsp Black Pepper
- 1 Tsp Salt
- 1 Tsp Garlic Powder
- 1 Tsp Smoked Paprika
- 1 Tsp Dried Basil
- 1 Tsp Dried Oregano
- 1 Bunch Kale, destemmed and roughly chopped
- 500g Whole Grain Pasta
- ½ Cup Vegan Parmesan, shredded (optional)
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 425F and line a baking tray with parchment paper. In a large bowl, add your cubed pumpkins, olive oil, black pepper, salt, garlic powder, smoked paprika, dried basil, and oregano. Give it a mix until pumpkin cubes are fully coated.
- Transfer the pumpkin onto your baking tray and spread it out evenly. Bake in the oven for 30 minutes.
- Remove your pumpkin from the oven and add your kale to the tray with the pumpkin. Carefully stir it around so that the kale and catch some of the residual oil and seasoning. Bake in the oven for an additional 10 minutes.
- While your kale and pumpkin are in the oven, cook your pasta as directed on the package. Once your pasta is finished cooking, drain your pasta and transfer it back to the pot.
- Add your pumpkin and kale to the pasta and give it a quick stir. If you are using vegan parmesan, you can add it in at this point as well. Mix it until evenly combined. Serve right away. Garnish with some red pepper flakes and a touch of vegan parmesan. Enjoy!