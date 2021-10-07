We're switching up your go-to pasta dish with this vegan recipe that features autumnal vegetables like pumpkin and crispy kale. This easy lunch or dinner proves that you can still have delicious, healthy pasta without heavy sauce.

Pumpkin is a good source of fiber and is high in vitamin A, vitamin C, and potassium. Kale is a nutrient-dense leafy green loaded with powerful antioxidants and is one of the best sources of vitamin K. These autumn veggies make this easy fall dish jam-packed with nutritional goodness.

Pumpkin & Crispy Kale Pasta

Prep Time: 10 Min

Cook Time: 40 Min

Total Time: 50 Min

Servings: 4-6 People

Ingredients

8 oz Pumpkin, peeled and cut into ½ inch cubes

1 Tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

½ Tsp Black Pepper

1 Tsp Salt

1 Tsp Garlic Powder

1 Tsp Smoked Paprika

1 Tsp Dried Basil

1 Tsp Dried Oregano

1 Bunch Kale, destemmed and roughly chopped

500g Whole Grain Pasta

½ Cup Vegan Parmesan, shredded (optional)

Instructions