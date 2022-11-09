This Stuffed Acorn Squash is a Thanksgiving-approved feast made with wild rice, dried cranberries, granny smith apples, and loads of veggies. It’s the perfect dish to serve up if you’re looking for something unique and memorable!

For the squash, you’ll just need a few basics.

Acorn Squash: Start off with 3 acorn squashes, which will amount to 6 servings.

Start off with 3 acorn squashes, which will amount to 6 servings. Olive Oil: We will use 2 tablespoons of olive oil to help the squash roast to golden brown perfection.

We will use 2 tablespoons of olive oil to help the squash roast to golden brown perfection. Salt and Pepper: We’re keeping the flavorings for this part simple with ¼ tsp of both salt and pepper.

For the stuffing, we’re going for a tasty blend of veggies (carrots, onion, and celery), loads of spices, wild rice, dried cranberries, and even a granny smith apple.

Veggies: Carrots, celery, onion, and garlic (otherwise known as a Mirepoix) create a flavorful foundation for this stuffing.

Carrots, celery, onion, and garlic (otherwise known as a Mirepoix) create a flavorful foundation for this stuffing. Wild Rice: 1 cup of wild rice will add both density and flavor. Feel free to substitute white or brown rice, or go with a different grain, like bulgur or quinoa.

1 cup of wild rice will add both density and flavor. Feel free to substitute white or brown rice, or go with a different grain, like bulgur or quinoa. Vegetable Broth: We will use 2 cups of veggie broth to cook the rice, as this is much more flavorful than simply using water.

We will use 2 cups of veggie broth to cook the rice, as this is much more flavorful than simply using water. Vegan Feta Cheese: 1 cup of crumbled vegan feta brings a creamy tang to help cut through the flavorful veggies.

1 cup of crumbled vegan feta brings a creamy tang to help cut through the flavorful veggies. Dried Cranberries: For an element of sweetness include ¼ cup of dried cranberries.

For an element of sweetness include ¼ cup of dried cranberries. Apple: Additionally, dice up ½ of a granny smith apple for a zingy crunch.

Additionally, dice up ½ of a granny smith apple for a zingy crunch. Herbs: Rosemary and sage bring the flavor of fall. Feel free to throw in more of your favorites, like thyme!

Rosemary and sage bring the flavor of fall. Feel free to throw in more of your favorites, like thyme! Salt & Pepper: Finally, finish things off by adding ½ tsp of salt and pepper, and you’re finished!

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour 15 minutes

Stuffed Acorn Squash

Serves 6

Ingredients

Squash

3 acorn squash

2 tablespoons olive oil

¼ tsp each salt and pepper

Stuffing

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup diced carrot about 2 carrots

½ cup diced celery about 1 rib

½ cup finely chopped white or yellow onion about ½ an onion

2 cloves garlic minced

1 cup wild rice

2 cups vegetable broth

1 cup crumbled vegan feta cheese

¼ cup dried cranberries

½ granny smith apple diced

1 Tbsp finely chopped fresh rosemary

1 tsp finely chopped fresh sage

½ tsp each salt and pepper

Instructions

Roast: Preheat oven to 400°F (204°C). Cut squash in half vertically (from north to south), and scoop out the seeds. Brush the insides with oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Set halves cut side up on a baking sheet, then bake for 45 to 60 minutes, until fork tender. Veggies: Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add carrot, celery, onion, and garlic. Cook until fragrant and veggies are brightly colored, about 5 minutes. Rice: Add rice and broth, cover, and let simmer until rice is cooked and broth is absorbed about 15 minutes, or until tender (will depend on your rice). Stir in feta, cranberries, apple, rosemary, sage, salt, and pepper. Cover and set aside. Assemble: When squash is fork-tender, scoop flesh from the inside, being careful to not puncture the skin and leaving a thin layer on the outside (hold it with some paper towels if it’s too hot to handle). Stir the scooped-out flesh in with the rice mixture, then stuff the mixture into each half of the acorn squash. Bake: Return stuffed squash to the oven and bake for another 15 minutes, until slightly crispy and warmed through.

Nutrition Information

Serving: 1serving Calories: 349kcal (17%) Carbohydrates: 50.6g (17%) Protein: 11.3g (23%) Fat: 13.4g (21%) Saturated Fat: 5g (31%) Cholesterol: 22mg (7%) Sodium: 853mg (37%) Potassium: 1080mg (31%) Fiber: 6.6g (28%) Sugar: 5.5g (6%) Calcium: 226mg (23%) Iron: 3mg (17%)