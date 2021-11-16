Green bean casserole is a must-have on many tables during Thanksgiving. Make this creamy side dish totally vegan for your family and friends this holiday by swapping out dairy milk and making the mushroom sauce from scratch.

Vegan Green Bean Casserole

Ingredients

1 lb Green Beans, rinsed, trimmed, and cut in half

2 Tbsp of Olive Oil (or cooking oil of choice)

1 Medium Shallot (or half an onion), diced

3 cloves of Garlic, minced

1 Tsp Pepper Flakes

1 Tsp Dried Thyme

1 Cup Button Mushrooms, chopped

2 Tbsp All-Purpose Flour

½ Cup Veggie Broth

1 Cup Non-Dairy Milk, unsweetened

1 ½ Cup Crispy Fried Onions (I used store-bought)

Pinch of salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400F. Bring a large pot to a boil with lots of salt. Grease an 8x8 baking pan. If using an oven-safe pan or skillet, skip the baking pan. Once the water comes to a boil, add in your green beans. Boil for 3-5 Minutes. Drain and set aside. In a large, pan heat up your oil over medium-high heat. Add your shallots and garlic. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Add pepper flakes, thyme, and mushrooms and cook for 4-5 minutes. Stir your flour into the pan with the rest of the ingredients. Stir until well mixed. Add your veggie broth and non-dairy milk to the pan. Bring to a boil and then turn your heat down to a simmer. Simmer for 3-5 minutes or until the mixture starts to thicken up. Add your beans, and stir until the beans are evenly coated. Transfer your mixture into your baking pan. If using an oven-safe skillet don’t worry about transferring it over. Mix in ½ Cup of the crispy onions into your green bean mixture. Sprinkle the rest of the crispy onions over your green beans. Add more if you’d like! Bake in the oven for 15 minutes or until it starts to slightly bubble. Remove from oven, serve, and enjoy!

For more vegan Thanksgiving ideas, check out this guide to 25 plant-based holiday recipes.