Baking has been my outlet to channel my energy into over the past few weeks at home. Veganizing all the dessert recipes in my gluten-free cookbook has proved to be quite a challenge. One dilemma I keep running into is in almost every recipe is a certain non-vegan ingredient: eggs. So what do you do when you cut eggs out of the recipe? You find replacements!

Desserts may seem impossible to make without an egg, or two. Eggs act as the binding compound that helps a cake or baked good keep its shape. As their proteins set, eggs bind ingredients together, giving them strength and stability. These substitutes make it possible. You can find a few different brands of egg replacements like Bob's Red Mill Egg Replacer, Just Egg, Follow Your Heart Vegan Egg or Ener G Egg Replacer. All these brands will do just fine in your recipes, but if you want to use more natural ingredients or even a staple that may be sitting in your kitchen here's what to use.

Here are 9 baking substitutes and the treats they work best in.

1. Overripe banana

1 overripe banana equals one egg.

When you see your banana start to brown, don't throw it out but instead use it in a muffin, cookie or bread recipe. Just mash up one ripe banana in place of every egg the recipe calls for. Bananas are 75% water, adding moisture to your baked treats.

2. Silken Tofu

1/4 cup silken tofu equals one egg.

Tofu is a great substitute in pound cake, muffins and quick breads. Using tofu also sneaks some protein in your treat (4g per a 1/4 cup to be exact).

3. Flaxseeds or Chia seeds

1 tbsp of seeds combined with 3 tbsp water equals one egg.

The same water-to-seed ratio can be used for both chia seeds and flaxseeds. Combine one tablespoon of flax or chia with three tablespoons of water per egg. Let this mixture sit for about 20 minutes to form a thick consistency. Add chia or flax to your waffle recipes for a boost of fiber and Omega-3 fats.

4. Chickpea Brine, aka "Aquafaba"

The liquid of 1 can of chickpeas equals one egg.

Don't want the liquid in your canned chickpeas to go to waste? The brine, also known as Aquafaba, mimics an egg white, so if you need that as texture when a recipe for egg whites. Aquafaba is the ideal substitute. Instead of whipped eggwhite, the liquid in the can of chickpeas can be similarly whipped. Use Aquafaba in sweets like meringues, cakes and cookies.

5. Cornstarch

2 tbsp cornstarch combined with 3 tbsp water equals one egg.

Combine the cornstarch with water before adding to recipe. Use this mixture as a thickening agent in custards, pies or cheesecakes.

6. Avocado

1/4 cup of avocado equals one egg.

This superfood makes your baked goods softer and less likely to crumble since it is about 70% water. We recommend adding avocado to a fudgy brownie recipe since its soft texture helps mimic melting chocolate.

7. Applesauce

1/4 cup of applesauce equals one egg.

Use unsweetened applesauce so recipes don't taste too sugary. If you only have sweetened applesauce handy, just reduce the amount of sugar you use in the recipe. Applesauce works best in cakes and muffins. A lot of people think that the apple taste will come through, but it is actually mild enough that it blends better than something like sweet potato or pumpkin.

8. Pumpkin or Sweet Potato Puree

1/4 cup of puree equals one egg.

Pumpkin and Sweet Potato purees add moisture to baked treats and is best used in pancakes or muffins. One thing to note is that the flavors of the puree will come through in the final product.

9. Vegan Yogurt

1/4 cup of yogurt equals one egg.

Vegan yogurt is another subsitute that thickens baked bread and muffin batters. Buy unsweetened yogurt so the flavor doesn't overwhelm the recipe itself.

Bottom Line: You don't need eggs to make a delicious dessert!