Easy Vegan Apple Crisp Topped with Dairy-Free Ice Cream

Make good use of your seasonal apples with this Vegan Apple Crisp, a yummy blend of apples, brown sugar, rolled oats, and cinnamon. It’s the perfect treat to enjoy alongside cider and ice cream.

This recipe is easy and preparing your crisp only takes 15 minutes and requires three simple steps, and children love to partake in the baking prep! You'll cook your crisp until golden for 45 minutes and enjoy the scent of fresh, fall-festive aroma. Be sure to scoop dairy-free ice cream on top of your crisp and watch the topping melt over your warm, delicious dessert. Enjoy!

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 45 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Vegan Apple Crisp

Serves 6

Ingredients

Apples

3 tart apples like Granny Smith, McIntosh, or Pink Lady

3 sweet apples like Honey Crisp, Fuji, or Ambrosia

½ cup brown sugar 100 g

¼ cup flour 30 g

1 Tbsp lemon juice 15 mL

1 tsp cinnamon

Optional: a pinch of ground nutmeg, ground cloves, or ground ginger

Crisp

1 cup flour 120 g

1 cup rolled oats aka old-fashioned oats

2 Tbsp brown sugar 15 g

1 tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp salt

½ cup cold unsalted plant-based butter 115 g

Instructions

Apples: Preheat oven to 350°F (175°C). Peel and quarter the apples, removing the tough core and seeds, Chop them into bite-sized pieces. In a large bowl, toss apples together with the remaining "Apple" ingredients. Crisp: In a separate bowl, stir together flour, oats, brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt. Cut the butter into cubes, then add it to the flour mixture. Use a pastry cutter, 2 forks, or your fingers to work the butter into the mixture until it resembles coarse pea-sized crumbs. Bake: Bake for 45 minutes, or until the top is golden brown and the sides are bubbling. Serve warm, topped with your favorite plant-based ice cream.

Tips & Tricks: Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for 5 to 7 days.

Nutrition:

Serving: 1 large serving Calories: 488kcal (24%) Carbohydrates: 83.1g (28%) Protein: 5.3g (11%) Fat: 16.9g (26%) Saturated Fat: 7.9g (49%) Cholesterol: 0mg Sodium: 109mg (5%) Potassium: 357mg (10%) Fiber: 7.9g (33%) Sugar: 45.7g (51%) Calcium: 44mg (4%) Iron: 3mg (17%)

