Easy Vegan Cheddar Biscuits

Love the basket of cheddar biscuits at Red Lobster? Make this copycat version with vegan ingredients so you can recreate the indulgence and memories at home and without animal products.

These vegan, dairy-free biscuits are soft, tender, cheesy, savory, and moist. They are the perfect starter to serve for a dinner party or before your Thanksgiving feast this year. They're also delicious to keep in a basket in your kitchen and nibble on for a tasty snack.

If you're not a fan of cheddar cheese, use any dairy-free cheese you want following all the same steps. Store these biscuits for 2 to 3 days at room temperature or make the good times last longer and keep them in the fridge for 4 to 5 days. If you really want to keep them around, they stay fresh after frozen for 2 to 3 months.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 12 minutes

Total time: 27 minutes

Cost: $4.76 recipe | $0.48 serving

Vegan Cheddar Biscuits

Makes 10

Ingredients

Wet:

1 scant cup soy milk ($0.25)

1 tablespoon white vinegar ($0.02)

½ cup vegan butter, melted and cooled ($1.23)

1 ½ cups shredded vegan cheddar cheese ($2.52)

Dry:

2 cups all-purpose flour ($0.18)

3 teaspoons baking powder ($0.02)

¼ teaspoon baking soda ($0.01)

2 teaspoons cane sugar ($0.02)

½ teaspoon salt ($0.01)

1 tablespoon garlic powder ($0.02)

Toppings:

3 tablespoons melted vegan butter ($0.46)

1 teaspoon dried parsley ($0.01)

½ teaspoon garlic powder ($0.01)

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 450 degrees F, and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Add soy milk and vinegar to a small bowl or container. Whisk them together, then set aside for 5 minutes to form the vegan buttermilk. Melt the butter, then set it aside to cool. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the all-purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda, cane sugar, salt, and garlic powder. Add the melted and cooled butter to the vegan buttermilk. Pour this mixture into the bowl of dry ingredients, and stir with a spatula to combine. Be careful not to overmix (some flour streaks are okay). Gently fold in the shredded vegan cheese. Use a 3-4 tablespoon ice cream scoop to drop the dough onto the prepared baking sheet, leaving a few inches between each biscuit. Bake the biscuits for 12-14 minutes, or until they are golden brown. In the meantime, mix vegan butter, parsley, and garlic powder. Once the biscuits are baked, brush the tops with the melted butter mixture. Serve while warm. Enjoy!

Nutrition: 1 of 10 servings

Calories 243 | Total Fat 13.9 g | Saturated Fat 3.8 g | Cholesterol 0 mg | Sodium 540 mg | Total Carbohydrates 25.1 g | Dietary Fiber 1.4 g | Total Sugars 0.9 g | Protein 3.4 g | Calcium 87.4 mg | Iron 1.6 mg | Potassium 43.1 mg |