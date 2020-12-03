What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Lentil-Stuffed Acorn Squash

Lentils are such an excellent source of protein, are easy to cook, and can be super versatile in different recipes. Given that acorn squash is in season right now, we're bringing you a Vegan Lentil Stuffed Acorn Squash recipe for a festive lunch or dinner dish.

This recipe is packed with protein, loaded with hearty veggies, and high in fiber thanks to the acorn squash. Not only is this meal nutrient-dense, but it is also very easy to make! If you want to make this recipe even easier than it already is, you can use canned lentils instead of cooking dried lentils from scratch. I would recommend using brown or green lentils rather than any red split lentils as split lentils tend to turn mushy.

Prep Time: 15 Min

Cook Time: 45 Min

Total Time: 60 min

Servings: 4 Stuffed Squashes

Vegan Lentil Stuffed Acorn Squash Ingredients

Squash Ingredients 2 Acorn Squashes

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, for brushing squash

Pinch of Salt Acorn Filling 2 Tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 Medium Onion, diced

8 oz White Mushrooms, sliced

1 Medium Zucchini, cubed

1 Medium Carrot, diced

1 ½ Cooked Lentils

1 Tsp Garlic Powder

1 Tsp Dried Oregano

½ Tsp Dried Parsley

½ Tsp Dried Rosemary

1 Handful Spinach

Salt & Pepper to taste Instructions Preheat your oven to 425F and line a baking pan with parchment paper. Using a sharp knife, cut your acorn squash in half and scoop out the seeds. Brush some oil on your acorn squash, being sure to brush the scooped out section as well. Sprinkle a bit of salt on top and place your squash on the baking tray, cut side down. Bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes or until fork-tender. While your squash is baking, prepare the filling by heating up your olive oil in a large pan over medium-high heat. Add your onions and saute for 2-3 minutes or until translucent. Add your mushrooms and saute for 5 minutes until mushrooms begin to soften and slightly brown. Add your zucchini, carrots, lentils, garlic powder, oregano, parsley, and dried rosemary. Cook for 5 minutes or until carrots and zucchini begins to soften. Add a large handful of spinach to the pan and cook until spinach is wilted. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Remove your squash from the oven and carefully flip them over with some tongs. Let it cool for 5 minutes. Spoon in the lentil filling into your squash. Garnish with some pumpkin seeds, flaky sea salt, and fresh herbs. Serve right away and enjoy!