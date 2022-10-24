Easy Vegan Meatloaf for Under $1 a Serving

Looking for the perfect vegan comfort food to enjoy on a chilly evening or to serve guests on a special occasion? Make this hearty, savory, smoky Vegan Meatloaf packed with an array of vegetables and spices. The texture is soft and chewy on the inside with a crispy outer crust.

Have leftovers? They'll keep in the fridge for up to 5 to 6 days in an airtight container. For best results, store individual slices with parchment paper in between a freezer-safe bag or container. Reheat the individual slices in the microwave or oven at 350 degrees F for 5-10 minutes. Enjoy!

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 50 minutes

Total time: 70 minutes

Cost: $4.47 recipe | $0.45 serving

Vegan Meatloaf

10 slices

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil ($0.11)

½ medium yellow onion, diced ($0.12)

2 large stalks of celery, chopped ($0.10)

1 large carrot, chopped ($0.04)

1 ¾ cups cremini mushrooms, diced ($0.23)

4 cloves garlic, minced ($0.16)

3 cups cooked chickpeas ($2.25)

1 ¼ cup panko breadcrumbs ($0.50)

¾ teaspoon dried thyme ($0.07)

¾ teaspoon dried rosemary ($0.02)

½ teaspoon smoked paprika ($0.02)

Sea salt & pepper to taste ($0.02)

2 tablespoons tamari or soy sauce ($0.36)

Sauce

½ cup vegan-friendly barbecue sauce ($0.32)

½ cup ketchup ($0.15)

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees F and line an 8 by 5 loaf pan with parchment paper Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium. Sauté onions, mushrooms, carrots, and celery, stirring occasionally, for 8 to 10 minutes, or until tender. Add the garlic and cook for 30 to 60 more seconds. In a large bowl, mash the cooked chickpeas. Alternatively, you can pulse them in a food processor until crumbly. If you’ve used a food processor, transfer the mix to a large bowl. Add the cooked veggies, panko breadcrumbs, thyme, rosemary, smoked paprika, salt, pepper, tamari, half of the barbecue sauce, and half of the ketchup. Stir until the mixture sticks together when you press it between your fingers. Transfer to the prepared loaf pan, pressing down firmly. Mix the other half of the barbecue sauce and ketchup, then brush the top of the loaf. Bake, uncovered, for 40 to 45 minutes, or until the glaze appears matte. If the top is starting to brown too quickly, cover it with foil. Let the loaf cool in the pan for 10 to 15 minutes, then use the parchment paper to lift it out of the pan. Slice and serve warm. Enjoy!

Nutrition: 1 of 10 servings

Calories 164| Total Fat 3.3 g | Saturated Fat 0.4 g | Cholesterol 0 mg | Sodium 414 mg | Total Carbohydrates 28 g | Dietary Fiber 4.8 g | Total Sugars 9 g | Protein 7 g | Calcium 59 mg | Iron 2.4 mg | Potassium 314 mg |