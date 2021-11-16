Ellen Charlotte Marie’s Festively Stuffed Pumpkin

Pumpkins are for craving, stuffing, baking, and indulgent pies. In this Thanksgiving-inspired recipe by talented plant-based chef and author Ellen Charlotte Marie, each bite will taste better than the next as bursting flavors of fresh, crisp, vegetables hit your tongue. Ellen is Dutch, and just like Bettina, will not celebrate Thanksgiving but shared her best autumnal recipe that pairs perfectly with the holiday. If you're looking for healthier options, as a strong immune system is everyone's number one priority right now, this recipe is light, clean, low in calories, and simply delicious.

Festively Stuffed Pumpkin

Serves 4

Ingredients 1 medium-sized butternut squash

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

A few rosemary twigs

1 red onion, in rings

1 garlic clove

½ lb. mixed mushrooms

4 endives, finely chopped

¼ teaspoon turmeric

Cooked quinoa for 4

2 tablespoons pomegranate seeds

2 firm pears, cut

1 tablespoon coconut oil