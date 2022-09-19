Welcome in the Fall with baked goods that put you in a festive mood. This dairy-free, egg-free pumpkin bread topped with warm crispy streusel is made with an array of autumnal spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove that fill the room with aroma.

Have limited time to spend in the kitchen? All you need to make this bread is 10 minutes to prep and the rest of the time the treat will be baked in the oven. To keep leftovers fresh, store the bread on the counter at room temperature for 2 to 3 days or in the fridge for 6 to 7 days. If you prefer the classic pumpkin spice bread without a topping, easily make the bread recipe on its own or replace the topping with pumpkin seeds, brown sugar, or anything you want!

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 25 minutes

Cost: $6.15 recipe | $0.51 slice

Vegan Pumpkin Spice Bread

Makes 12 slices

Ingredients

Topping

⅓ cup all-purpose flour ($0.05)

3 tablespoons cane sugar ($0.02)

½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice ($0.02)

3 tablespoons dairy-free butter, melted ($0.44)

Pumpkin bread

1 tablespoon ground flaxseeds ($0.04)

2 ½ tablespoons water

2 cups all-purpose flour ($0.16)

¾ teaspoon baking powder ($0.01)

1 teaspoon baking soda ($0.01)

1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice ($0.04)

½ teaspoon salt ($0.01)

15-ounce can 100% pumpkin puree ($3.95)

⅓ cup soy milk, room temperature ($0.07)

½ cup neutral vegetable oil or applesauce ($0.88)

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract ($0.30)

1 ¼ cups coconut sugar ($0.15)

Instructions

Streusel topping

In a small bowl, mix the flour, cane sugar, pumpkin pie spice, and melted butter. Place it in the fridge to chill while you prep the pumpkin bread batter.

Pumpkin bread

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F and grease a loaf pan with cooking spray.

In a small bowl, combine the ground flaxseed and water. Set aside for ~5 minutes to thicken. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, pumpkin pie spice, and salt. Set aside. In a separate bowl, mix the pumpkin puree, soy milk, oil, vanilla extract, and coconut sugar until well combined. Transfer the wet ingredients to the bowl of dry ingredients. Stir together with a spatula until there are no flour streaks left, being careful not to overmix. Add the batter to the greased loaf pan and top with either streusel or pumpkin seeds. Bake for 70-75 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Remove from the oven and let the loaf cool in the pan for 10-15 minutes. Transfer the loaf to a wire rack to finish cooling, then slice and serve while warm. Enjoy!

Nutrition: 1 of 12 servings

Calories 280 | Total Fat 11.8 g | Saturated Fat 2 g | Cholesterol 0 mg | Sodium 250 mg | Total Carbohydrates 40 g | Dietary Fiber 2.2 g | Total Sugars 19.3 g | Protein 3.4 g | Calcium 35.9 mg | Iron 1.7 mg | Potassium 71.8 mg |