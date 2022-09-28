Dairy-Free Pumpkin Spice Ice Cream Made with Oat Milk

Fall is that time of year where anything pumpkin goes....even pumpkin ice cream on a chilly day. Enjoy a scoop or scoops of homemade dairy-free pumpkin ice cream with warming, rich, decadent, and creamy – it tastes just like pumpkin pie in ice cream form.

This healthier-for-you recipe is made with oats, oat milk, cashews, pumpkin puree, pumpkin spice mix, coconut sugar, and a dash of vanilla. It's never been easy to make ice cream in your own kitchen: All you will need is 10 minutes to prep this treat then let it chill in the freezer for up to five hours, so plan ahead!

Have allergies or want to make use of ingredients that are already in the fridge? This recipe can easily be changed. Swap oat milk for soy milk, pea milk, or coconut milk, and instead of coconut sugar, try fresh baked/pureed pumpkin or sweet potato. The best part is that your ice cream will last all season and into winter, up to 2-3 months, when it's kept covered in an airtight container.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Freeze time: 5 hours

Total time: 5 hours 10 minutes

Cost: $6.97 recipe | $0.58 serving

Vegan Pumpkin Ice Cream

Serves 12

Ingredients

⅓ cup old-fashioned oats ($0.15)

3 cups oat milk ($0.75)

¾ cup raw cashews or sunflower seeds, soaked overnight ($1.29)

1 15-ounce can of pumpkin puree ($3.95)

1 ¼ cups coconut sugar ($0.25)

1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice ($0.04)

2 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract ($0.53)

A pinch of sea salt ($0.01)

Instructions

Bring the oats and ⅔ cup oat milk to a light boil in a small saucepan over medium. When they are lightly boiling, lower the heat to simmer for 7-8 minutes, or until the oats are soft. Transfer to a bowl to cool. To a high-speed blender, add the rest of the oat milk, soaked cashews or sunflower seeds, pumpkin puree, coconut sugar, pumpkin pie spice, vanilla extract, and sea salt. Add the cooled oats, then blend on high until smooth. Transfer the blended mixture to a loaf pan, cover, and freeze for about 5 hours or overnight. For a creamier consistency, stir the mixture every 30-60 minutes, scraping down the sides. Once the ice cream is set, serve immediately with garnishes like extra pumpkin seeds or vegan caramel sauce. If it is very frozen, let the ice cream thaw for 5-10 minutes before scooping. Enjoy!

Nutrition: 1 of 12 servings

Calories 163 | Total Fat 4.4 g | Saturated Fat 0.8 g | Cholesterol 0 mg | Sodium 250 mg | Total Carbohydrates 28.9 g | Dietary Fiber 2.3 g | Total Sugars 18.2 g | Protein 3.2 g | Calcium 87.1 mg | Iron 1.4 mg | Potassium 181 mg |