Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Mushroom Gravy
Thanksgiving feasts are incomplete without creamy mashed potatoes and a rich gravy, and the best part is this dish can be easily made plant-based by swapping out regular butter and milk for vegan butter and any non-dairy milk. Whether you're looking for a plant-based gravy to pour on top of your mashed potatoes or just for a healthier version, this mushroom gravy recipe will wow all your guests.
Prep Time: 15 min
Cook TIme: 40 min
Total Time: 55 min
Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Mushroom Gravy
Serves 3-4
Ingredients
For the Garlic Mashed Potatoes
- 5 Russet Potatoes, peeled
- 1 Tsp Garlic Powder
- 1/2 Cup Non-Dairy Milk, unsweetened
- 1/4 Cup Vegan Butter
- Salt and Pepper, to taste
For the Mushroom Gravy
- 1 medium Onion, diced
- 2 Tbsp Tamari
- 8 oz Cremini Mushrooms, chopped
- 2 Tbsp All-Purpose Flour
- 3 Tbsp Vegan Butter
- 1 Tbsp Miso Paste
- 1 Cup Vegetable Broth
- Salt and Pepper, to taste
Instructions
- Chop your peeled potatoes into cubes, as even as possible. In a large pot cover potatoes in cold water for about 10 minutes to remove any starches. Drain and cover with water again, bring to a boil. Boil for 8-10 minutes or until fork-tender. Drain and transfer potatoes to a large bowl.
- Mash your potatoes using a masher. If you have a ricer you can use that as well. Add in your non-dairy milk, vegan butter, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Mix until vegan butter has fully melted and everything is well incorporated. Taste for any seasonings.
- To make the gravy, sauté the onions over medium heat for about 10-12 minutes. Add the mushrooms and sauté for an additional 8 minutes.
- Add the tamari, flour, miso paste, salt, and pepper and stir until everything is well combined. Bring heat down to low and let it simmer for about 2-3 minutes. The longer you simmer it, the thicker your gravy will be.
- Transfer your gravy mixture to a blender and blend on high until combined and smooth. Taste for any seasonings.
- Serve mashed potatoes and gravy together, and enjoy!
For more vegan Thanksgiving ideas, check out this guide to 25 plant-based holiday recipes.