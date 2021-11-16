Thanksgiving feasts are incomplete without creamy mashed potatoes and a rich gravy, and the best part is this dish can be easily made plant-based by swapping out regular butter and milk for vegan butter and any non-dairy milk. Whether you're looking for a plant-based gravy to pour on top of your mashed potatoes or just for a healthier version, this mushroom gravy recipe will wow all your guests.

Prep Time: 15 min

Cook TIme: 40 min

Total Time: 55 min

Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Mushroom Gravy

Serves 3-4

Ingredients

For the Garlic Mashed Potatoes

5 Russet Potatoes, peeled

1 Tsp Garlic Powder

1/2 Cup Non-Dairy Milk, unsweetened

1/4 Cup Vegan Butter

Salt and Pepper, to taste

For the Mushroom Gravy

1 medium Onion, diced

2 Tbsp Tamari

8 oz Cremini Mushrooms, chopped

2 Tbsp All-Purpose Flour

3 Tbsp Vegan Butter

1 Tbsp Miso Paste

1 Cup Vegetable Broth

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Instructions

Chop your peeled potatoes into cubes, as even as possible. In a large pot cover potatoes in cold water for about 10 minutes to remove any starches. Drain and cover with water again, bring to a boil. Boil for 8-10 minutes or until fork-tender. Drain and transfer potatoes to a large bowl. Mash your potatoes using a masher. If you have a ricer you can use that as well. Add in your non-dairy milk, vegan butter, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Mix until vegan butter has fully melted and everything is well incorporated. Taste for any seasonings. To make the gravy, sauté the onions over medium heat for about 10-12 minutes. Add the mushrooms and sauté for an additional 8 minutes. Add the tamari, flour, miso paste, salt, and pepper and stir until everything is well combined. Bring heat down to low and let it simmer for about 2-3 minutes. The longer you simmer it, the thicker your gravy will be. Transfer your gravy mixture to a blender and blend on high until combined and smooth. Taste for any seasonings. Serve mashed potatoes and gravy together, and enjoy!

