Easy Vegan Cornbread Recipe

Everyone reaches for the cornbread as the perfect side to go with their favorite main, mashed potatoes, and stuffing, so there's no skipping out on making this fan favorite for Thanksgiving. This unique cornbread has a buttery flavor and a fluffy texture, even though it's vegan and completely dairy-free, and egg-free. for any gluten-free guests, there's also a gluten-free flour option if needed.

This particular recipe is the brainchild of Britt Berlin, founder of the @the_bananadiaries who is the master of making things look elaborate but are so easy to do. This cornbread only requires one bowl and just five minutes to prepare and 25 minutes to bake. To compliment your cornbread and for presentation purposes, whip up some homemade vegan buttermilk spread, or try one of the many plant-based butter products from your grocery store and serve them on a festive platter.

Recipe Developer: Britt Berlin, @the_bananadiaries

Prep Time: 5

Bake Time: 28

Easy Vegan Cornbread

Yields 9

Ingredients

125 grams all purpose flour or gluten free 1:1 baking flour or oat flour (see notes)

140 grams cornmeal

100 grams granulated sugar

1 1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp fine sea salt

75 grams salted vegan butter, melted and cooled to room temperature

65 grams unsweetened applesauce, room temperature

1 tbsp maple syrup, room temperature

240 ml vegan buttermilk

Instructions

Please read through all instructions before beginning. Prep: Preheat the oven to 350F. Lightly grease the bottom and sides of an 8×8 baking pan with olive oil, and place a piece of parchment paper down. Make sure that the vegan buttermilk is prepared (mix together the dairy-free milk and apple cider vinegar. Set aside to curdle). Whisk together the dry ingredients: In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cornmeal, granulated sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and sea salt. Set aside. Make the cornbread batter: In a large bowl, whisk together the vegan butter, applesauce, and maple syrup. Add in the dry ingredients, along with the vegan buttermilk, and gently whisk together until there are no more dry clumps. Bake the vegan cornbread: Pour the cornbread batter into your prepared baking pan. Place into the oven to bake for 25-28 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean. Slice and serve: Remove the cornbread from the oven, and allow it to cool in its pan for 10 minutes. Then transfer to a cooling rack. Slice and serve! Storage: Store any leftovers in an airtight container and in the fridge for up to 5 days or in the freezer for up to 3 months.

Notes

Oat flour: Please add in an additional 1 tsp arrowroot starch or cornstarch to your oat flour to help it bind. Once baked, leave the cornbread for another 10 minutes in the baking pan to cool before transferring it. The oat flour cornbread is more crumby if you slice it immediately. Patience is key!

