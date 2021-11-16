When it comes to Thanksgiving recipes, you can’t go wrong with a classic stuffing, and this vegan recipe is light, moist, and flavourful. Let the delicious, aromatic smell of the dish fill your kitchen as you make it with your family. Like all good stuffings, there is going to be a little bit of prep that will need to be done the day before.

Cut up your bread into approximately one-inch cubes and leave them out overnight to dry up. Stale bread is essential for great stuffing as it will absorb all the moisture from the rest of the ingredients. Also, be sure you are using hard crust bread and not the packaged sandwich bread, we recommend sourdough.

Prep Time: 10 Minutes

Cook Time: 50 Minutes

Total Time: 1 Hour

Serves: 4-6 People

Ingredients

1 Lb Sourdough Bread, cut into 1-inch cubes and dried overnight

1 Flax Egg, 1 Tbsp ground flaxseed + 3 Tbsp Water

2 Tbsp Avocado Oil

1 Cup White Onion, diced

½ Cup Carrots, diced

¼ Cup Celery, diced

¼ Cup Green Onion, sliced

1 Tsp Salt

⅓ Cup Fresh Parsley, minced

1 Tbsp Fresh Sage, minced

1 Tsp Fresh Rosemary, minced

1 Tsp Fresh Thyme, minced

1-2 Cups Low Sodium Veggie Broth

Garnish

Fresh Parsley

Dried Cranberries

Pumpkin seeds

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 350F and lightly grease a 9 by 9 or 9 by 13 baking dish. Prep your flax egg by mixing your 1 Tbsp ground flax seeds with 3 Tbsp of water and set aside to thicken. In a large pan, heat up your oil over medium heat. Once hot, add your onions, carrots, and celery. Cook for 4-5 minutes or until onions soften. Add your green onion and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes. Stir in your salt and set aside. In a large bowl, add your stale bread, veggie mixture, parsley, sage, rosemary, and thyme. Give it a quick stir to evenly coat the bread in the veggie and herbs. Add your flax egg and evenly pour 1 Cup of veggie broth over your bread mixture. Give it a stir until evenly combined. Your bread should be wet but not mushy, if you lightly pinch the bread it should feel wet but it shouldn’t hold form when you pinch it. If you find it’s still a little too dry, stir in ½ cup of veggie broth until it becomes moist. Transfer your stuffing mixture to your baking pan and evenly spread it out. Cover with foil and bake in the oven for 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and remove the foil. Heat up your oven to 400F and bake your stuffing again, uncovered for 10-15 minutes or until the top starts to brown. Remove from the oven and garnish with fresh parsley, dried cranberries, and/or pumpkin seeds. Enjoy!

