Easy 5-Ingredient Vegan Apple Pie

This easy vegan apple pie calls for just five ingredients and is the best dessert to make for the fall season, Thanksgiving, Christmas, or any day! Its flakey pie crust with a simple, spiced apple filling is sweet, tender, and warming and pairs perfectly with a scoop of your favorite dairy-free ice cream.

If it's your first time making apple pie, you have found the best and easiest recipe: Many of the ingredients you may already have stored away in your pantry, like cane sugar and cornstarch. If you have a pile of apples from the farm or grocery store on your kitchen table, it's time to use them. This recipe uses Golden Delicious apples for that perfect crunch, but Granny Smith, Honey Crisp, or Gala also work well.

The other two ingredients, apple pie spice and rolled pie dough (make sure it's vegan) may require a trip to the grocery store or placing an online order and it's totally worth it. You'll get a lot of use out of the apple spice this fall season and into the winter – you'll want to put it on everything!

Prep time: 15 minutes

Bake time: 50 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 5 minutes

Cost: $12.09 recipe | $1.50 slice

5-Ingredient Apple Pie

Serves 8 slices

Ingredients

6 medium apples, peeled, cored, & sliced ($3.50)

¾ cup cane sugar ($0.04)

1 teaspoon apple pie spice ($0.03)

1 ½ tablespoons cornstarch + 2 tablespoons water ($0.02)

2 pre-made rolled pie dough ($8.50)

Instructions

Add apples, cane sugar, and apple pie spice to a saucepan. Mix cornstarch and water, then add into the saucepan as well. Cook the apple mixture over low-medium heat, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes, or until the apples are tender and the juices are thickened. Remove the pan from heat and leave the apples to cool for about 5 minutes. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F, then roll and shape the pie dough into a 9-inch pie dish. Transfer the apples into the pie crust, smoothing them out with a spatula. Roll out the second pie dough, then place it on top of the apple filling. Trim the edges of the crust, then crimp or press down around the edges with a fork to connect the top and bottom crusts. Optional: Brush the top with soy milk or aquafaba and sprinkle some more cane sugar over the top of the pie. Bake the pie for 50-55 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown. Keep an eye on the crust during the last 30 minutes, and tent it with foil if it starts browning too quickly. Let the pie cool at room temperature for 1-2 hours before serving. Enjoy!

Nutrition: 1 of 8 servings

Calories 273 | Total Fat 8.6 g | Saturated Fat 2.6 g | Cholesterol 0 mg | Sodium 132 mg | Total Carbohydrates 48.7 g | Dietary Fiber 3.1 g | Total Sugars 28.5 g | Protein 2.2 g | Calcium 13.6 mg | Iron 1 mg | Potassium 133 mg |