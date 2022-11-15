Creamy Vegan Lentil Stuffed Butternut Squash

Want the perfect sweet and savory main course for Thanksgiving? Make this Roasted Butternut Squash stuffed with the most flavorful, umami-packed lentil filling, then drizzled with a creamy sauce made from the scooped-out butternut squash. A hearty and satisfying main course for any winter dinner, especially holiday meals!

Lentils are a healthy source of plant-based protein with 9 grams of protein per 100 grams of lentils, helping our muscles repair after a workout. Lentils are also a good source of fiber, helping you stay fuller longer with 8 grams of fiber per 100 grams of lentils. In addition, butternut squash is an immune-boosting powerhouse with almost 30 grams of vitamin C per 100 grams, cooked and cubed of butternut squash. This tasty meal is as delicious as it is healthy.

For more great recipes from Nisha Vora, check out her blog Rainbow Plant Life.

Prep Time: 25 minutes

Cook Time: 1 hour and 10 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour and 35 minutes

Creamy Lentil Stuffed Butternut Squash

Serves 6

Ingredients

3 medium butternut squash

Regular olive oil or avocado oil for roasting

Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper

Creamy Lentil Filling

1 tablespoon olive oil (you will need more oil if not using a nonstick pan)

2 large yellow onions, diced

6 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon roughly chopped fresh sage leaves

2 teaspoons roughly chopped fresh rosemary leaves

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1/3 cup (80 mL) dry red wine (such as Pinot Noir, Shiraz/Syrah, or Malbec)

1 cup (190g) of green or brown lentils

2 ⅔ cups (640 mL) vegetable broth

1 bay leaf

1 teaspoon sweet or hot paprika

2 ½ tablespoons tahini

2 teaspoons white miso paste

2-3 teaspoons of good-quality balsamic vinegar

Butternut-Tahini Sauce

1 cup roasted butternut squash (from the scooped-out halves)

2 tablespoons tahini

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

3-6 tablespoons water or vegetable broth, more as needed to thin the sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

Chopped Italian flat-leaf parsley, for garnish

Instructions