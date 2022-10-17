Enjoy all your favorite autumnal ingredients in a pita or tortilla wrap for a healthy lunch or dinner that feeds the whole family for under $10. Each hearty wrap is festive, comforting, and creamy thanks to the zesty garlic-rosemary aioli. Everyone will love the taste of Thanksgiving with each bite.

This recipe calls for butternut squash, but if you prefer sweet potatoes, regular potatoes, or cauliflower, any of these will do. If you're not a fan of vegan mayo, swap it for hummus, and add any of your favorite greens like broccoli and arugula or spices like cayenne or red pepper flakes for more flavor and nutrients. These wraps will keep fresh in the fridge for up to two to three days.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Cost: $9.50 recipe | $1.58 serving

Vegan Thanksgiving Wraps

Serves 6

For the Squash:

1 small (400 grams) butternut squash, peeled, seeded, & cubed ($2.25)

1 tablespoon olive oil ($0.11)

1 tablespoon fresh thyme ($0.02)

½ teaspoon cinnamon ($0.01)

¼ teaspoon nutmeg ($0.01)

Sea salt & cracked black pepper to taste ($0.02)

For the Chickpeas:

1 15-ounce can of chickpeas, drained & rinsed ($1.02)

1 tablespoon olive oil ($0.01)

2 teaspoons fresh thyme ($0.04)

½ teaspoon cinnamon ($0.01)

¼ teaspoon nutmeg ($0.01)

Sea salt & cracked black pepper to taste ($0.02)

For serving:

5 tablespoons vegan mayo ($0.34)

1 large garlic clove, minced ($0.04)

½ teaspoon fresh rosemary, minced ($0.01)

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar ($0.10)

1 small bunch of kale ($0.75)

¼ cup pumpkin seeds ($0.75)

¼ cup dried cranberries ($0.43)

4 pitas or flour tortillas ($3.55)

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 425 degrees F, and line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. To a large mixing bowl, add butternut squash cubes, olive oil, thyme, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, and pepper. Combine well, then transfer to one of the prepared baking sheets. In the same mixing bowl, add chickpeas, olive oil, thyme, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, and pepper. Mix well, then transfer to the second baking sheet. Roast the squash and chickpeas for 25-30 minutes, stirring halfway, until the squash is tender and the chickpeas are golden brown. In the meantime, prepare the sauce by combining vegan mayo, minced garlic, rosemary, and apple cider vinegar in a small mixing bowl. Massage the kale for a few minutes with a few teaspoons of extra olive oil or apple cider vinegar. Warm the tortillas or pita wraps that you’ll be using. To assemble, add a handful of roasted butternut squash, chickpeas, kale, cranberries, pumpkin seeds, and a drizzle of sauce. Close the wraps up, and enjoy immediately!

Nutrition: 1 of 6 servings

Calories 450 | Total Fat 16.3 g | Saturated Fat 2.1 g | Cholesterol 0 mg | Sodium 485 mg | Total Carbohydrates 64 g | Dietary Fiber 12.1 g | Total Sugars 6.6 g | Protein 14.5 g | Calcium 177 mg | Iron 4.8 mg | Potassium 884 mg |