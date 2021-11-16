As a full-time foodie, I could not resist connecting with the chef at one of my favorite Los Angels restaurants, Crossroads Kitchen. Tal Ronnen who is the executive chef at the celebrity-go-to restaurant knew exactly what he was cooking up for Thanksgiving and replied, "These are really yummy,' and sent over an exclusive Crossroads Kitchen cookbook recipe, Roasted Baby Parsnips with Sherry Maple Glaze and Chanterelles (say that five times fast). These thickly cut vegetables are coated in a sweet, sinful glaze and are this year's side dish that is sure to get devoured in less than five minutes, so triple the recipe!

Chef's Note: "Baby parsnips are so tender that you don’t even need to peel them. (And if you did, there wouldn’t be many vegetables left!) Parsnips have a sharp flavor reminiscent of parsley’s and become incredibly sweet when roasted. Here they are drizzled with a glaze of maple syrup, a pinch of red pepper flakes for heat, and a splash of vinegar. Chanterelle mushrooms don’t come cheap, but they add a woodsy flavor to this winter dish."

Crossroads Cook Book Roasted Parsnips

Serves 4

Ingredients

24 baby parsnips, trimmed, or 8 regular parsnips, root ends trimmed and peeled

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup pure maple syrup

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 tablespoons Earth Balance butter stick

1 shallot, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 pound chanterelles, wiped clean, quartered if large

Finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, for garnish

Flaked sea salt, such as Maldon

Instructions

To prepare the parsnips: Preheat the oven to 400°F. If using larger parsnips, peel and quarter them lengthwise so the pieces will be uniform in size and cook more evenly. Put the parsnips in a large mixing bowl, drizzle with 2 tablespoons of the oil, season with kosher salt and black pepper, and toss to coat evenly. Spread the parsnips out in a single layer on a large baking sheet and roast for about 20 minutes, shaking the pan from time to time, until tender and slightly charred. Set aside. (The roasted parsnips can be prepared a couple of hours in advance, covered, and held at room temperature. Reheat before serving.) Meanwhile, prepare the glaze: Combine the maple syrup, vinegar, and red pepper flakes in a small saucepan and cook over medium-low heat, swirling the pan around occasionally, until the mixture is reduced and syrupy about 10 minutes. Cover and hold warm. To prepare the mushrooms: Put a large sauté pan over medium heat and add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and the butter substitute. When the butter substitute has melted, add the shallot and sauté until soft but not browned, about 1 minute. Add the garlic, tossing to combine. Add the mushrooms and sauté, stirring frequently, until they lose their moisture, soften, and begin to brown, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat. To serve: Crisscross the parsnips on a platter, overlapping them just slightly. Drizzle with the maple glaze and top with the mushrooms. Scatter chopped parsley on top and season with flaked sea salt.

