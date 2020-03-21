Your Sample Week of Clean Eating: 7 Days of Healthy Recipes to Feel Your Best
We here at The Beet are eating healthy, trying to be disciplined and strong, healthy and fit, during these uncertain weeks. We created this plan for eating clean for 14 days, with recipes that make up a healthy day of plant-based eating, so you can cook healthy meals that are delicious, nutritious and easy to make! Here, we added up the total macros for each day and created a sample week of healthy eating to make sure you get all the proteins, fiber, carbs and calories you need without overdoing it. That way you can be sure that the meals add up to a healthy day of plant-based eating.
Want desserts? We created 5 delicious “clean eating” desserts to add into your day. Want to skip dessert and even lose some weight? We leave that up to you! Here is your week 1 of recipes. Make them, send us your pictures of how it turned out! We want to see them and if we think they are helpful to others, we will publish them as part of our series called “Reality Bites!”
Your Sample Week
DAY ONE
Breakfast: Raspberry & Rhubarb Compote with Coconut Yogurt
Lunch: Roasted Broccoli Soup
Snack: Pineapple Salsa
Dinner: Chickpea Lentil Burger
Nutrition Notes:
Calories 1,598, Protein 39g, Total Fat 97g, Sat. Fat 59.5g, Total Carbs 164g, Fiber 39.5g
DAY TWO
Breakfast: Berry Smoothie Bowl
Lunch: Cucumber Salad
Snack: Classic Bliss Balls
Dinner: Walnut Pesto Pasta With Mushrooms
Nutrition Notes:
Calories1,447, Protein 51.5g, Total Fat 75.5g, Sat. Fat 16g, Total Carbs 169g, Fiber 33.5g
DAY THREE
Breakfast: Green Juice
Lunch: Ayurvedic Spinach and Dahl Soup
Snack: Beetroot Dip
Dinner: Eggplant Casserole
Nutrition Notes:
Calories 1,250, Protein 42g, Total Fat 45.5g, Sat. Fat 28g, Total Carbs 184.5g, Fiber 50.5g
DAY FOUR
Breakfast: Spiced Oats
Lunch: Kale Salad with Roasted Cauliflower and Spiced Rice
Snack: Pesto Punch
Dinner: Mexican Sweet Potato and Black Bean Tacos
Nutrition Notes:
Calories 1,982, Protein 55g, Total Fat 124.5g, Sat. Fat - 25.5g; Total Carbs 185g; Fiber - 51g
DAY FIVE
Breakfast: Frozen Fruit Bowl
Lunch: Zucchini and Barley Salad
Snack: Nutrient-Dense Crackers with Hummus
Dinner: Zoodles with Tomato Sauce
Nutrition Notes:
Calories 1,892, Protein 44.5, Total Fat 135.5g, Sat. Fat 39g, Total Carbs 150g, Fiber 36.5g
DAY SIX
Breakfast: Gluten-free Chickpea Herbal Wraps
Lunch: Spring Sprout Salad
Snack: Olive Tapenade with Crackers
Dinner: Quinoa and Veggie Sushi
Nutrition Notes:
Calories 1,499, Protein 37.5g, Total Fat 114g, Sat. Fat 31g, Total Carbs 98.5g, Fiber 37.5g
DAY SEVEN
Breakfast: Epic Scrambled Tofu
Lunch: Lentil Salad
Snack: Beetroot Chips
Dinner: Cauliflower Steaks with Spiced Stir-Fried Cabbage
Nutrition Notes:
Calories 1,276, Protein 47g, Total Fat 85g, Sat. Fat 51g, Total Carbs 99.5g, Fiber 27g