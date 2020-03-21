Your Sample Week of Clean Eating: 7 Days of Healthy Recipes to Feel Your Best

We here at The Beet are eating healthy, trying to be disciplined and strong, healthy and fit, during these uncertain weeks. We created this plan for eating clean for 14 days, with recipes that make up a healthy day of plant-based eating, so you can cook healthy meals that are delicious, nutritious and easy to make! Here, we added up the total macros for each day and created a sample week of healthy eating to make sure you get all the proteins, fiber, carbs and calories you need without overdoing it. That way you can be sure that the meals add up to a healthy day of plant-based eating.

Want desserts? We created 5 delicious “clean eating” desserts to add into your day. Want to skip dessert and even lose some weight? We leave that up to you! Here is your week 1 of recipes. Make them, send us your pictures of how it turned out! We want to see them and if we think they are helpful to others, we will publish them as part of our series called “Reality Bites!”

Your Sample Week

DAY ONE

Breakfast: Raspberry & Rhubarb Compote with Coconut Yogurt

Lunch: Roasted Broccoli Soup

Snack: Pineapple Salsa

Dinner:  Chickpea Lentil Burger

Nutrition Notes:
Calories 1,598, Protein 39g, Total Fat 97g, Sat. Fat 59.5g, Total Carbs 164g, Fiber 39.5g

DAY TWO

Breakfast: Berry Smoothie Bowl

Lunch: Cucumber Salad

Snack: Classic Bliss Balls

Dinner: Walnut Pesto Pasta With Mushrooms

Nutrition Notes: 

Calories1,447, Protein 51.5g, Total Fat 75.5g, Sat. Fat 16g, Total Carbs 169g, Fiber  33.5g

DAY THREE

Breakfast: Green Juice

Lunch: Ayurvedic Spinach and Dahl Soup

Snack: Beetroot Dip

Dinner: Eggplant Casserole

Nutrition Notes:

Calories 1,250, Protein 42g, Total Fat 45.5g, Sat. Fat 28g, Total Carbs 184.5g, Fiber 50.5g

DAY FOUR

Breakfast: Spiced Oats

Lunch: Kale Salad with Roasted Cauliflower and Spiced Rice

Snack:  Pesto Punch

Dinner: Mexican Sweet Potato and Black Bean Tacos

Nutrition Notes: 

Calories 1,982, Protein 55g, Total Fat 124.5g, Sat. Fat - 25.5g; Total Carbs 185g; Fiber - 51g

DAY FIVE

Breakfast: Frozen Fruit Bowl

Lunch: Zucchini and Barley Salad

Snack: Nutrient-Dense Crackers with Hummus 

Dinner: Zoodles with Tomato Sauce

Nutrition Notes: 

Calories 1,892, Protein 44.5, Total Fat 135.5g, Sat. Fat 39g, Total Carbs 150g, Fiber 36.5g

DAY SIX

Breakfast: Gluten-free Chickpea Herbal Wraps

Lunch:  Spring Sprout Salad

Snack: Olive Tapenade with Crackers

Dinner: Quinoa and Veggie Sushi

Nutrition Notes: 

Calories 1,499, Protein 37.5g, Total Fat 114g, Sat. Fat 31g, Total Carbs 98.5g, Fiber  37.5g

DAY SEVEN

Breakfast: Epic Scrambled Tofu

Lunch: Lentil Salad

Snack:  Beetroot Chips

Dinner: Cauliflower Steaks with Spiced Stir-Fried Cabbage

Nutrition Notes: 

Calories 1,276, Protein 47g, Total Fat 85g, Sat. Fat 51g, Total Carbs 99.5g, Fiber  27g

