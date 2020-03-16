Ayurvedic Spinach and Dahl Soup to Warm You Inside and Out
Why We Love It: Ayurvedic Spinach and Dahl soup is packed with vitamins, fiber, and protein. If you're looking for foods that improve digestion, dahl is the food for you!
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup of washed mung dahl
- 3 cups of water
- 2 tablespoons of grated ginger
- 1 teaspoon of turmeric
- 1 tablespoon of coconut oil
- 1 can of coconut milk
- 1 teaspoon of salt
- 1 handful spinach, finely chopped
For the Seasonings
- ½ teaspoon of garam masala
- ½ teaspoon of ground coriander
- 1 tablespoon of cumin seeds
- 1 teaspoon of fennel seeds
- 1 tablespoon of coconut nectar or maple syrup
- 2 tablespoon of lime juice
INSTRUCTIONS
- Wash the dahl and then add it to a large saucepan with the 3 cups of water.
- Bring to a boil and scoop off the froth and discard.
- Add turmeric, ginger and the tablespoon of coconut oil to the dahl and mix. Let simmer for 30 minutes.
- Add the coconut milk and salt to the soup, reheat and then whisk to make smooth.
- Add spinach, masala, and coriander through and stir until the leaves wilt.
- In a small separate pan roast the cumin and fennel seeds to a few shades darker. Then add these and the syrup to the soup. Squeeze the lime juice in.
- Eat with awareness and love. This dish heals!
Nutrition Notes:
Calories 472, Protein 15g, Total Fat 30g, Sat. Fat 25.5g, Total Carbohydrate 42.5g, Sugar 8g, Fiber 8.5g, 66% Folate