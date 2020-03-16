Ayurvedic Spinach and Dahl Soup

Why We Love It: Ayurvedic Spinach and Dahl soup is packed with vitamins, fiber, and protein. If you're looking for foods that improve digestion, dahl is the food for you!

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS 1 cup of washed mung dahl

3 cups of water

2 tablespoons of grated ginger

1 teaspoon of turmeric

1 tablespoon of coconut oil

1 can of coconut milk

1 teaspoon of salt

1 handful spinach, finely chopped For the Seasonings ½ teaspoon of garam masala

½ teaspoon of ground coriander

1 tablespoon of cumin seeds

1 teaspoon of fennel seeds

1 tablespoon of coconut nectar or maple syrup

2 tablespoon of lime juice