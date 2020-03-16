Ayurvedic Spinach and Dahl Soup to Warm You Inside and Out

Ayurvedic Spinach and Dahl Soup

Why We Love It: Ayurvedic Spinach and Dahl soup is packed with vitamins, fiber, and protein. If you're looking for foods that improve digestion, dahl is the food for you!

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 cup of washed mung dahl
  • 3 cups of water
  • 2 tablespoons of grated ginger
  • 1 teaspoon of turmeric
  • 1 tablespoon of coconut oil
  • 1 can of coconut milk
  • 1 teaspoon of salt
  • 1 handful spinach, finely chopped

For the Seasonings 

  • ½ teaspoon of garam masala
  • ½ teaspoon of ground coriander
  • 1 tablespoon of cumin seeds
  • 1 teaspoon of fennel seeds
  • 1 tablespoon of coconut nectar or maple syrup
  • 2 tablespoon of lime juice

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Wash the dahl and then add it to a large saucepan with the 3 cups of water.
  2. Bring to a boil and scoop off the froth and discard.
  3. Add turmeric, ginger and the tablespoon of coconut oil to the dahl and mix. Let simmer for 30 minutes.
  4. Add the coconut milk and salt to the soup, reheat and then whisk to make smooth.
  5. Add spinach, masala, and coriander through and stir until the leaves wilt.
  6. In a small separate pan roast the cumin and fennel seeds to a few shades darker. Then add these and the syrup to the soup. Squeeze the lime juice in.
  7. Eat with awareness and love. This dish heals!

Nutrition Notes:

Calories 472, Protein 15g, Total Fat 30g, Sat. Fat 25.5g, Total Carbohydrate 42.5g, Sugar 8g, Fiber 8.5g, 66% Folate

