Roasted Beetroot Dip with Za'atar

Why We Love It: The combination of spices and herbs make this beetroot dip so flavorful. Beetroot is known for blood cleansing and strengthening vegetables! We often serve this dip with crackers and on a vegetable platter as a starter.

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS 4 cups medium beetroots

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 red chili, deseeded and chopped

3 tablespoons olive oil

1-2 tablespoons maple syrup

2 tablespoons za’atar

Salt to taste