Roasted Beetroot Dip with Za'atar
Why We Love It: The combination of spices and herbs make this beetroot dip so flavorful. Beetroot is known for blood cleansing and strengthening vegetables! We often serve this dip with crackers and on a vegetable platter as a starter.
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
- 4 cups medium beetroots
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- 1 red chili, deseeded and chopped
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1-2 tablespoons maple syrup
- 2 tablespoons za’atar
- Salt to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
- Cut the stems off the beets and wash them. Cook the beetroots in the oven on a tray, at 350 degrees F for 1 hour.
- Once they are cool, peel the skin and chop into quarters.
- Place the beetroot, garlic, chili, olive oil, and maple syrup into a food processor or blender and mix.
- Once it is smooth, place in a bowl and mix through salt and 1 tablespoon za’atar. Sprinkle the rest over the top. I love this warm but it keeps in the fridge in an airtight container too.
Nutrition Notes:
Calories 220, Protein 4g, Total Fat 10.5g, Sat. Fat 1.5g, Total Carbohydrates 30g, Sugar 22g, Fiber 6.5g