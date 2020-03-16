Roasted Beetroot Dip With Middle Eastern Spices and Homemade Crackers

Roasted Beetroot Dip with Za'atar

Why We Love It: The combination of spices and herbs make this beetroot dip so flavorful. Beetroot is known for blood cleansing and strengthening vegetables! We often serve this dip with crackers and on a vegetable platter as a starter.

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

  • 4 cups medium beetroots
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 1 red chili, deseeded and chopped
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1-2 tablespoons maple syrup
  • 2 tablespoons za’atar
  • Salt to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Cut the stems off the beets and wash them. Cook the beetroots in the oven on a tray, at 350 degrees F for 1 hour.
  2. Once they are cool, peel the skin and chop into quarters.
  3. Place the beetroot, garlic, chili, olive oil, and maple syrup into a food processor or blender and mix.
  4. Once it is smooth, place in a bowl and mix through salt and 1 tablespoon za’atar. Sprinkle the rest over the top. I love this warm but it keeps in the fridge in an airtight container too.

Nutrition Notes:

Calories 220, Protein 4g, Total Fat 10.5g, Sat. Fat 1.5g, Total Carbohydrates 30g, Sugar 22g, Fiber 6.5g

Filed Under: Clean Eating Week 1 Snack
Categories: Recipes
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top