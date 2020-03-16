Mexican Sweet Potato and Black Bean Tacos

Why We Love It: Make this recipe on repeat. It is easy to make your own taco base but if you are pressed on time and effort you can buy pre-made corn tortillas, but make sure they don’t have any additives or flavors in them! If you want to cut out the tortilla altogether, add to a bed of your favorite greens and make a taco salad.

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS For the Tacos 2 sweet potatoes, cut into cubes and roasted in the oven until cooked

1 can of black beans ( or if you have the time, it is always best to cook them yourself!)

Big bowl of baby spinach leaves For the Salsa 1 clove garlic, diced

4 spring onions (green shallots), diced

1 ⅓ fresh tomato, chopped

⅓ red peppers, diced

1 long red chili, diced

1 teaspoon white wine vinegar

½ lemon, juiced

salt and pepper to season

olive oil For the Cashew Sour Cream 1 cup cashews, soaked for at least 30 minutes, up to 2 hours, drained

2 tablespoons and 2 teaspoons lemon juice

½ cup water

2 teaspoons oil (optional)

1 teaspoon fresh dill, chopped

¼ teaspoon sea salt For the Guacamole 2 ripe avocados

¼ cup minced red onion

¼ cup minced cilantro

1 clove garlic, minced

¼ teaspoon salt

1 lime juice