Mexican Sweet Potato and Black Bean Tacos
Why We Love It: Make this recipe on repeat. It is easy to make your own taco base but if you are pressed on time and effort you can buy pre-made corn tortillas, but make sure they don’t have any additives or flavors in them! If you want to cut out the tortilla altogether, add to a bed of your favorite greens and make a taco salad.
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
For the Tacos
- 2 sweet potatoes, cut into cubes and roasted in the oven until cooked
- 1 can of black beans ( or if you have the time, it is always best to cook them yourself!)
- Big bowl of baby spinach leaves
For the Salsa
- 1 clove garlic, diced
- 4 spring onions (green shallots), diced
- 1 ⅓ fresh tomato, chopped
- ⅓ red peppers, diced
- 1 long red chili, diced
- 1 teaspoon white wine vinegar
- ½ lemon, juiced
- salt and pepper to season
- olive oil
For the Cashew Sour Cream
- 1 cup cashews, soaked for at least 30 minutes, up to 2 hours, drained
- 2 tablespoons and 2 teaspoons lemon juice
- ½ cup water
- 2 teaspoons oil (optional)
- 1 teaspoon fresh dill, chopped
- ¼ teaspoon sea salt
For the Guacamole
- 2 ripe avocados
- ¼ cup minced red onion
- ¼ cup minced cilantro
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 lime juice
INSTRUCTIONS
For the Tacos
- Firstly put the cut-up sweet potato in the oven to roast. Make the salsa, guacamole and cashew cream.
- Once they are all finished, then heat a frypan up without oil, and heat the tortillas on both sides according to instructions (normally just a minute or two on both sides).
- I like to serve everything on the table so people can make their own, adding the roasted sweet potato, black beans and spinach on a heated corn tortilla. Then topped them with salsa, guacamole and a small dollop of the cashew sour cream.
For the Salsa
- Saute the garlic and onion briefly in a little olive oil to soften it, don’t allow it to color. About 2 minutes.
- Add the tomato, peppers, chili, vinegar, and lemon and continue cooking over medium heat for about 10 minutes.
- Allow the salsa to cool slightly, then process in short bursts in a food processor or high-speed blender until it arrives at the consistency you prefer.
For the Cashew Sour Cream
- Add all ingredients into a high-speed blender and blend until creamy.
- This could take a couple of minutes until the creamy consistency is reached.
For the Guacamole
- Mix altogether!
Nutrition Notes:
Calories 610, Protein 19.5, Total Fat 35.5, Total Carbohydrates 63g, Sat. Fat 5.5g Fiber 20g, Sugar 10.5g, 114% Vitamin C; 79% Folate; 68% B6; 590% Vitamin A