Mexican Sweet Potato and Black Bean Tacos

Why We Love It: Make this recipe on repeat. It is easy to make your own taco base but if you are pressed on time and effort you can buy pre-made corn tortillas, but make sure they don’t have any additives or flavors in them! If you want to cut out the tortilla altogether, add to a bed of your favorite greens and make a taco salad.

Serves 4 

INGREDIENTS

For the Tacos

  • 2 sweet potatoes, cut into cubes and roasted in the oven until cooked
  • 1 can of black beans ( or if you have the time, it is always best to cook them yourself!)
  • Big bowl of baby spinach leaves

For the Salsa

  • 1 clove garlic, diced
  • 4 spring onions (green shallots), diced
  • 1 ⅓ fresh tomato, chopped
  • ⅓  red peppers, diced
  • 1 long red chili, diced
  • 1 teaspoon white wine vinegar
  • ½  lemon, juiced
  • salt and pepper to season
  • olive oil

For the Cashew Sour Cream

  • 1 cup cashews, soaked for at least 30 minutes, up to 2 hours, drained
  • 2 tablespoons and 2 teaspoons lemon juice
  • ½ cup water
  • 2 teaspoons oil (optional)
  • 1 teaspoon fresh dill, chopped
  • ¼ teaspoon sea salt

For the Guacamole

  • 2 ripe avocados
  • ¼ cup minced red onion
  • ¼ cup minced cilantro
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 1 lime juice

INSTRUCTIONS

For the Tacos

  1. Firstly put the cut-up sweet potato in the oven to roast. Make the salsa, guacamole and cashew cream.
  2. Once they are all finished, then heat a frypan up without oil, and heat the tortillas on both sides according to instructions (normally just a minute or two on both sides).
  3. I like to serve everything on the table so people can make their own, adding the roasted sweet potato, black beans and spinach on a heated corn tortilla. Then topped them with salsa, guacamole and a small dollop of the cashew sour cream.

For the Salsa 

  1. Saute the garlic and onion briefly in a little olive oil to soften it, don’t allow it to color. About 2 minutes.
  2. Add the tomato, peppers, chili, vinegar, and lemon and continue cooking over medium heat for about 10 minutes.
  3. Allow the salsa to cool slightly, then process in short bursts in a food processor or high-speed blender until it arrives at the consistency you prefer.

For the Cashew Sour Cream 

  1. Add all ingredients into a high-speed blender and blend until creamy.
  2. This could take a couple of minutes until the creamy consistency is reached.

For the Guacamole

  1. Mix altogether!

Nutrition Notes:

Calories 610, Protein 19.5, Total Fat 35.5, Total Carbohydrates 63g, Sat. Fat 5.5g Fiber 20g, Sugar 10.5g, 114% Vitamin C; 79% Folate; 68% B6; 590% Vitamin A

