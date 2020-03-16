Zucchini and Barley Salad
Why We Love It: This recipe is simple and satisfying! Barley is a great grain to add to salads for a more filling meal.
NOTE: If you are gluten-free, barley does contain gluten and you can just swap it for quinoa or rice.
Serves 2
INGREDIENTS
- 4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
- 1 cup chopped zucchini
- 1 cup chopped parsley
- 2 cups cooked pearl barley (cooked with vegetable stock)
- 1 tablespoon toasted pine nuts
- 2-3 tbsp grated vegan parmesan cheese
- ½ lemon, juiced
- sea salt and black pepper, to serve
- a handful of chopped parsley, to serve
- extra virgin olive oil, to serve
INSTRUCTIONS
- In a large frypan on medium heat, add the olive oil and garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Add the zucchini, season with sea salt and cook for 2 minutes, until just wilted.
- Next, add the parsley, and the cooked pearl barley. Drizzle with a little more olive oil and season again with sea salt. Cook for 3 minutes, for flavors, to combine.
- Take off the heat and stir through the pine nuts and vegan parmesan cheese. Allow cooling slightly. To serve, top with extra parmesan, squeeze over the lemon juice, sprinkle over some more parsley, season with sea salt and black pepper and drizzle over some extra virgin olive oil.
Nutrition Notes:
Calories 503, Protein 6.5g, Total Fat 33g, Sat. Fat 5g, Total Carbohydrates 49g, Sugar 1g, Fiber 7.5g,139% Vitamin A