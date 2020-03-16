Zucchini and Barley Salad

Zucchini Barley Salad

Why We Love It: This recipe is simple and satisfying! Barley is a great grain to add to salads for a more filling meal.

NOTE: If you are gluten-free, barley does contain gluten and you can just swap it for quinoa or rice.

Serves 2

INGREDIENTS 4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

1 cup chopped zucchini

1 cup chopped parsley

2 cups cooked pearl barley (cooked with vegetable stock)

1 tablespoon toasted pine nuts

2-3 tbsp grated vegan parmesan cheese

½ lemon, juiced

sea salt and black pepper, to serve

a handful of chopped parsley, to serve

extra virgin olive oil, to serve