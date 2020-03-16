Pineapple Salsa With Fresh Mint and Lime

Pineapple Salsa

Serves 2

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 cups of pineapple chopped into small chunks
  • ½ cup of spring onions diced
  • 1 lime, juiced
  • ½ -1 jalapeno, diced (Use green chili for a hot salsa)
  • ⅓ cup chopped fresh mint
  • 2 sprigs of coriander, finely chopped
  • ½ teaspoon good quality salt

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Mix ingredients together in a bowl and serve.

Nutrition Notes:

Calories 108, Protein 2g, Total Fat 0.5g, Sat. Fat 1g, Total Carbohydrates 28g, Sugar 18.5g, Fiber 4g,196% Vitamin C

