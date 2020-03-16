Pineapple Salsa With Fresh Mint and Lime
Pineapple Salsa
Serves 2
INGREDIENTS
- 2 cups of pineapple chopped into small chunks
- ½ cup of spring onions diced
- 1 lime, juiced
- ½ -1 jalapeno, diced (Use green chili for a hot salsa)
- ⅓ cup chopped fresh mint
- 2 sprigs of coriander, finely chopped
- ½ teaspoon good quality salt
INSTRUCTIONS
- Mix ingredients together in a bowl and serve.
Nutrition Notes:
Calories 108, Protein 2g, Total Fat 0.5g, Sat. Fat 1g, Total Carbohydrates 28g, Sugar 18.5g, Fiber 4g,196% Vitamin C