High-Protein and Gluten-Free Chickpea Wraps with Fresh Herbs

Why We Love It:  These wraps aren't the typical type you may think of, full of thickeners, and wheat-based. They are easy to make, healthy and anyone gluten-free will love!

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 cup chickpea flour
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 pinch salt
  • 2 handfuls fresh herbs (we use parsley and basil) chopped finely
  • Coconut oil, for frying

For the Filling

  • 1-2 avocado
  • 1/2 cup pesto or you can use hummus or tahini
  • A couple of handfuls of some green leaves like lettuce or baby spinach
  • 1/2 cup of sauerkraut
  • 1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, chopped
  • Salt and pepper to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Mix chickpea flour, water, salt and herbs in a blender (or whisk together in a bowl and finely chop the herbs). Leave to rest for about 1 hour.
  2. Heat coconut oil in a non-stick pan on medium heat. Add a thin layer of batter (we add 1/3 cup but the amount depends on the size of your pan) and tilt the pan around to make sure it is evenly distributed.
  3. Wait 30-60 seconds for the batter to solidify and bubbles start appearing. Carefully loosen the sides with a spatula before flipping the pancake.
  4. Slide it onto a plate when both sides are golden. Fry the remaining pancakes.
  5. Add 1 tablespoon of hummus or pesto on to a wrap, place avocado on top, add lettuce or spinach, 1 tablespoon of sauerkraut and a few cherry tomatoes and fold it over.
  6. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Enjoy

Nutrition Notes:

Calories 496, Protein 12g, Total Fat 40g, Sat. Fat 11g, Total Carbohydrates 27g, Sugar 4g, Fiber 11g

