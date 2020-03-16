High-Protein and Gluten-Free Chickpea Wraps with Fresh Herbs
Why We Love It: These wraps aren't the typical type you may think of, full of thickeners, and wheat-based. They are easy to make, healthy and anyone gluten-free will love!
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup chickpea flour
- 1 cup water
- 1 pinch salt
- 2 handfuls fresh herbs (we use parsley and basil) chopped finely
- Coconut oil, for frying
For the Filling
- 1-2 avocado
- 1/2 cup pesto or you can use hummus or tahini
- A couple of handfuls of some green leaves like lettuce or baby spinach
- 1/2 cup of sauerkraut
- 1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, chopped
- Salt and pepper to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
- Mix chickpea flour, water, salt and herbs in a blender (or whisk together in a bowl and finely chop the herbs). Leave to rest for about 1 hour.
- Heat coconut oil in a non-stick pan on medium heat. Add a thin layer of batter (we add 1/3 cup but the amount depends on the size of your pan) and tilt the pan around to make sure it is evenly distributed.
- Wait 30-60 seconds for the batter to solidify and bubbles start appearing. Carefully loosen the sides with a spatula before flipping the pancake.
- Slide it onto a plate when both sides are golden. Fry the remaining pancakes.
- Add 1 tablespoon of hummus or pesto on to a wrap, place avocado on top, add lettuce or spinach, 1 tablespoon of sauerkraut and a few cherry tomatoes and fold it over.
- Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Enjoy
Nutrition Notes:
Calories 496, Protein 12g, Total Fat 40g, Sat. Fat 11g, Total Carbohydrates 27g, Sugar 4g, Fiber 11g