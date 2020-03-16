Gluten-Free Chickpea Herbal Wraps

Why We Love It: These wraps aren't the typical type you may think of, full of thickeners, and wheat-based. They are easy to make, healthy and anyone gluten-free will love!

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS 1 cup chickpea flour

1 cup water

1 pinch salt

2 handfuls fresh herbs (we use parsley and basil) chopped finely

Coconut oil, for frying For the Filling 1-2 avocado

1/2 cup pesto or you can use hummus or tahini

A couple of handfuls of some green leaves like lettuce or baby spinach

1/2 cup of sauerkraut

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste