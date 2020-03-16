Spring Sprout Salad with Ginger Dressing

Spring Sprout Salad

Why We Love it: Sprouts are high in enzymes that help you digest your food and vitamin C which boosts your immune system.

Serves 3 to 4 bowls

INGREDIENTS 3 cups of mixed sprouts – 1 cup each of broccoli, mung bean, and alfalfa

2 Lebanese cucumbers, diced

3 spring onions, chopped finely

1 cup avocado, diced small

1 apple, diced small

1/3 cup sesame seeds, toasted lightly on in a dry frypan for 3 minutes.

1/3 cup shredded coconut

2 springs of mint, roughly torn For the Dressing 1/2 purple onion

1 tablespoon coconut oil

1/3 cup rice vinegar

1/3 stalk celery

1/4 cup coconut milk

2 tablespoons tamari

1 tablespoon squeezed lemon

3 tablespoons freshly grated garlic (for more of a real zing – add 4 tablespoons)

1 tablespoon maple syrup