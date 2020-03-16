Spring Sprout Salad with Ginger Dressing

Spring Sprout Salad

Why We Love it: Sprouts are high in enzymes that help you digest your food and vitamin C which boosts your immune system.

Serves 3 to 4 bowls 

INGREDIENTS

  • 3 cups of mixed sprouts – 1 cup each of broccoli, mung bean, and alfalfa
  • 2 Lebanese cucumbers, diced
  • 3 spring onions, chopped finely
  • 1 cup avocado, diced small
  • 1 apple, diced small
  • 1/3 cup sesame seeds, toasted lightly on in a dry frypan for 3 minutes.
  • 1/3 cup shredded coconut
  • 2 springs of mint, roughly torn

For the Dressing

  • 1/2 purple onion
  • 1 tablespoon coconut oil
  • 1/3 cup rice vinegar
  • 1/3 stalk celery
  • 1/4 cup coconut milk
  • 2 tablespoons tamari
  • 1 tablespoon squeezed lemon
  • 3 tablespoons freshly grated garlic (for more of a real zing – add 4 tablespoons)
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Make the dressing by blitzing in a blender for a few minutes until smooth.
  2. Combine the salad ingredients in a large bowl.

NOTE: I recommend serving with the dressing on the side so the sprouts don't get soggy!

Nutrition Notes:

Calories 289, Protein 7g, Total Fat 20.5g, Sat. Fat  9g, Total Carbohydrates 24g, Sugar 10.5g, Fiber 7.5g

