Spring Sprout Salad with Ginger Dressing
Why We Love it: Sprouts are high in enzymes that help you digest your food and vitamin C which boosts your immune system.
Serves 3 to 4 bowls
INGREDIENTS
- 3 cups of mixed sprouts – 1 cup each of broccoli, mung bean, and alfalfa
- 2 Lebanese cucumbers, diced
- 3 spring onions, chopped finely
- 1 cup avocado, diced small
- 1 apple, diced small
- 1/3 cup sesame seeds, toasted lightly on in a dry frypan for 3 minutes.
- 1/3 cup shredded coconut
- 2 springs of mint, roughly torn
For the Dressing
- 1/2 purple onion
- 1 tablespoon coconut oil
- 1/3 cup rice vinegar
- 1/3 stalk celery
- 1/4 cup coconut milk
- 2 tablespoons tamari
- 1 tablespoon squeezed lemon
- 3 tablespoons freshly grated garlic (for more of a real zing – add 4 tablespoons)
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
INSTRUCTIONS
- Make the dressing by blitzing in a blender for a few minutes until smooth.
- Combine the salad ingredients in a large bowl.
NOTE: I recommend serving with the dressing on the side so the sprouts don't get soggy!
Nutrition Notes:
Calories 289, Protein 7g, Total Fat 20.5g, Sat. Fat 9g, Total Carbohydrates 24g, Sugar 10.5g, Fiber 7.5g