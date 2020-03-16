Frozen Fruit Bowl
Frozen Fruit Bowl
Why We Love It: This is a quick and simple breakfast or snack for a hot day. Use any frozen berries or bananas you have handy to whip this up.
Serves 2
INGREDIENTS
- 2 cups frozen cherries
- 1 cup frozen raspberries
- ¼ cup rose water
- 1 frozen banana
- 3 tablespoons flaxseed oil
- Scoop of protein powder (we like vega)
Optional: Avocado to sneak more protein into your breakfast.
For Toppings
- Coconut flakes
- Buckwheat
- Hemp seeds
INSTRUCTIONS
- Blend it up in a blender or food processor!
- Put in a bowl and enjoy!
Nutrition Notes:
Calories 416, Protein 18g, Total Fat 43g, Sat. Fat 18g, Total Carbohydrates 39g, Sugar 25.5g, Fiber 9.5g