Frozen Fruit Bowl

Why We Love It: This is a quick and simple breakfast or snack for a hot day. Use any frozen berries or bananas you have handy to whip this up.

Serves 2

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 cups frozen cherries
  • 1 cup frozen raspberries
  • ¼ cup rose water
  • 1 frozen banana
  • 3 tablespoons flaxseed oil
  • Scoop of protein powder (we like vega)

Optional: Avocado to sneak more protein into your breakfast.

For Toppings

  • Coconut flakes
  • Buckwheat
  • Hemp seeds

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Blend it up in a blender or food processor!
  2. Put in a bowl and enjoy!

Nutrition Notes:

Calories 416, Protein 18g, Total Fat 43g, Sat. Fat 18g, Total Carbohydrates 39g, Sugar 25.5g, Fiber 9.5g

