Frozen Fruit Bowl

Why We Love It: This is a quick and simple breakfast or snack for a hot day. Use any frozen berries or bananas you have handy to whip this up.

Serves 2

INGREDIENTS 2 cups frozen cherries

1 cup frozen raspberries

¼ cup rose water

1 frozen banana

3 tablespoons flaxseed oil

Scoop of protein powder (we like vega) Optional: Avocado to sneak more protein into your breakfast. For Toppings Coconut flakes

Buckwheat

Hemp seeds