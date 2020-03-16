Roasted Broccoli Soup With Cashew Parmesan

@thecompassionateroad

Roasted Broccoli Soup

Why We Love It: A light option for lunch that will still leave you full until dinner! Broccoli is a great source of vitamin K and C, as well as fiber.

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 yellow onion
  • 3 cloves garlic
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 heads broccoli
  • 3 cups vegetable stock
  • 1 can coconut milk
  • 4 sprigs basil

Toppings

  • 2 sprig onions, chopped
  • 1/2 cup of plant-based cashew “parmesan”

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Heat the oven to 350 F. Line a baking tray and add the broccoli, roughly chopped, covered lightly in olive oil.
  2. Bake in the oven for 15-20 minutes.
  3. Finely chop the onion and garlic, and saute in a large saucepan with the olive oil, for 3-5 minutes on low heat.
  4. Add the cooked broccoli and stock. Put the lid on and cook for 15 minutes. Add the coconut milk and let sit for another 5 minutes before pureeing in a blender.
  5. Serve topped with a sprinkle of the spring onions and vegan “parmesan” and salt and pepper to taste.

Nutrition Notes:

Calories 480, Protein 8g, Total Fat 43.5g, Sat. Fat 25.5g, Total Carbohydrates 22g, Sugar 8.5g, Fiber 5.5g

Filed Under: Clean Eating Week 1 Lunch, Clean Eating Week 2 Lunch
Categories: Recipes
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top