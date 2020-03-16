Roasted Broccoli Soup With Cashew Parmesan

Roasted Broccoli Soup

Why We Love It: A light option for lunch that will still leave you full until dinner! Broccoli is a great source of vitamin K and C, as well as fiber.

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS 1 yellow onion

3 cloves garlic

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 heads broccoli

3 cups vegetable stock

1 can coconut milk

4 sprigs basil Toppings 2 sprig onions, chopped

1/2 cup of plant-based cashew “parmesan”

INSTRUCTIONS Heat the oven to 350 F. Line a baking tray and add the broccoli, roughly chopped, covered lightly in olive oil. Bake in the oven for 15-20 minutes. Finely chop the onion and garlic, and saute in a large saucepan with the olive oil, for 3-5 minutes on low heat. Add the cooked broccoli and stock. Put the lid on and cook for 15 minutes. Add the coconut milk and let sit for another 5 minutes before pureeing in a blender. Serve topped with a sprinkle of the spring onions and vegan “parmesan” and salt and pepper to taste.

Nutrition Notes:

Calories 480, Protein 8g, Total Fat 43.5g, Sat. Fat 25.5g, Total Carbohydrates 22g, Sugar 8.5g, Fiber 5.5g