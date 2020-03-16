Red Lentil Salad with Homemade Dressing

Lentil Salad

Why We Love It: The key to simple salads is to make sure the produce is fresh, and have a good quality olive oil and salt! (Note: tomatoes work really well in this dish.)

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

  • 1⅓ cup red lentils
  • 1/2 cup currants
  • 1/2 red onion, sliced finely
  • 3/4 cup chopped parsley

For the Dressing

  • ½ cup olive oil
  • 1 oz red wine vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon cumin
  • ½ teaspoon mustard powder
  • ½ teaspoon curry powder
  • ¼ teaspoon cinnamon

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Tip the lentils into a saucepan with boiling water, then allow the water to come back to the boil.
  2. Simmer the lentils for only 2 -3 minutes. Making sure they don’t go mushy, drain the lentils in a sieve and cool.
  3. Mix all the dressing ingredients in a bowl. Let sit for a minute to infuse the flavor of the spices.
  4. In a big bowl, combine the lentils, currants, onion, and parsley. Mix the dressing through.
  5. Serve with salt and pepper to taste.

Nutrition Notes:

Calories 525, Protein 18.5g, Total Fat 29g, Sat. Fat 4g, Total Carbohydrates 51g, Sugar 1g, Fiber 9g

Filed Under: Clean Eating Week 1 Lunch
Categories: Recipes
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top