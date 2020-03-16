Red Lentil Salad with Homemade Dressing
Lentil Salad
Why We Love It: The key to simple salads is to make sure the produce is fresh, and have a good quality olive oil and salt! (Note: tomatoes work really well in this dish.)
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
- 1⅓ cup red lentils
- 1/2 cup currants
- 1/2 red onion, sliced finely
- 3/4 cup chopped parsley
For the Dressing
- ½ cup olive oil
- 1 oz red wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon cumin
- ½ teaspoon mustard powder
- ½ teaspoon curry powder
- ¼ teaspoon cinnamon
INSTRUCTIONS
- Tip the lentils into a saucepan with boiling water, then allow the water to come back to the boil.
- Simmer the lentils for only 2 -3 minutes. Making sure they don’t go mushy, drain the lentils in a sieve and cool.
- Mix all the dressing ingredients in a bowl. Let sit for a minute to infuse the flavor of the spices.
- In a big bowl, combine the lentils, currants, onion, and parsley. Mix the dressing through.
- Serve with salt and pepper to taste.
Nutrition Notes:
Calories 525, Protein 18.5g, Total Fat 29g, Sat. Fat 4g, Total Carbohydrates 51g, Sugar 1g, Fiber 9g