Red Lentil Salad with Homemade Dressing

Lentil Salad

Why We Love It: The key to simple salads is to make sure the produce is fresh, and have a good quality olive oil and salt! (Note: tomatoes work really well in this dish.)

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS 1⅓ cup red lentils

1/2 cup currants

1/2 red onion, sliced finely

3/4 cup chopped parsley For the Dressing ½ cup olive oil

1 oz red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon mustard powder

½ teaspoon curry powder

¼ teaspoon cinnamon