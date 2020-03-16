Nutrient-Dense Crackers with a Side of Hummus

Why We Love It: Seeds are essential for anyone on a plant-based diet as they are packed full of good oils, minerals, and protein. The ingredients in these crackers are clean and full of protein, fiber, and other beneficial vitamins.

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS 1/4 cup chia seeds

3 tablespoons flaxseeds

1/3 cup flaxseed powder

2/3 cup hemp seeds

1 cup of warm water

2 tablespoons coconut oil

1 teaspoon salt

half teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme