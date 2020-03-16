Nutrient-Dense Crackers with a Side of Hummus
Why We Love It: Seeds are essential for anyone on a plant-based diet as they are packed full of good oils, minerals, and protein. The ingredients in these crackers are clean and full of protein, fiber, and other beneficial vitamins.
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
- 1/4 cup chia seeds
- 3 tablespoons flaxseeds
- 1/3 cup flaxseed powder
- 2/3 cup hemp seeds
- 1 cup of warm water
- 2 tablespoons coconut oil
- 1 teaspoon salt
- half teaspoon pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
INSTRUCTIONS
- Heat the oven to 250 degrees F. Line a 10 by 12-inch tray with baking paper.
- Mix the chia seeds, flaxseed powder, and flaxseeds into a bowl and stir in the cup of warm water, letting it sit for ten minutes. Once it is thick then add the rest of the ingredients.
- Spread the mix into the baking tray, covering it evenly. Bake for one hour and then turn over and cook for another 10-15 minutes until golden brown. Leave the crackers in the oven when it is turned off for another 15 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and break into pieces. You can keep these if you store them in an air-tight container.
NOTE: Dip your crackers in our cashew nut hummus recipe here.
Nutrition Notes:
Calories 286, Protein 8g, Total Fat 24g, Sat. Fat 7.5g, Total Carbohydrates 13.5g, Sugar 0.5g, Fiber 12.5g