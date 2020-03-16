Nutrient-Dense Crackers with a Side of Hummus

Why We Love It: Seeds are essential for anyone on a plant-based diet as they are packed full of good oils, minerals, and protein. The ingredients in these crackers are clean and full of protein, fiber, and other beneficial vitamins.

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

  • 1/4 cup chia seeds
  • 3 tablespoons flaxseeds
  • 1/3 cup flaxseed powder
  • 2/3 cup hemp seeds
  • 1 cup of warm water
  • 2 tablespoons coconut oil
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • half teaspoon pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Heat the oven to 250 degrees F. Line a 10 by 12-inch tray with baking paper.
  2. Mix the chia seeds, flaxseed powder, and flaxseeds into a bowl and stir in the cup of warm water, letting it sit for ten minutes. Once it is thick then add the rest of the ingredients.
  3. Spread the mix into the baking tray, covering it evenly. Bake for one hour and then turn over and cook for another 10-15 minutes until golden brown. Leave the crackers in the oven when it is turned off for another 15 minutes.
  4. Remove from the oven and break into pieces. You can keep these if you store them in an air-tight container.

NOTE: Dip your crackers in our cashew nut hummus recipe here.

Nutrition Notes:

Calories 286, Protein 8g, Total Fat 24g, Sat. Fat 7.5g, Total Carbohydrates 13.5g, Sugar 0.5g, Fiber 12.5g

