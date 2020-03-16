Cashew Nut Hummus

Why We Love It: If you are plant-based or trying to eat less meat and more plants, hummus should be a staple in your fridge because it's easy and healthy. Hummus is an anti-inflammatory snack that is packed with protein and fiber.

NOTE: If you are allergic to nuts just take them out of the recipe!

Serves 8

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 1/4 cups cashew nuts, soaked for a few hours in the water
  • 1/3 cup flaxseed oil
  • 2 tablespoons tahini
  • 2 garlic cloves, roughly chopped
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 2 teaspoons cumin
  • 3/4 cup chickpeas
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • Pepper to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. After the nuts are soaked, rinse out the water.
  2. Put everything in a blender or food processor and blitz until mostly smooth.
  3. Drizzle a little oil or pepper on the top to serve.

Nutrition Notes: 338 Calories; 9g Protein; 28g Fat; 17.5g Carbohydrates; 4.5g Sat. Fat; 3g Fiber; 3g Sugar

