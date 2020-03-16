Cashew Nut Hummus
Cashew Nut Hummus
Why We Love It: If you are plant-based or trying to eat less meat and more plants, hummus should be a staple in your fridge because it's easy and healthy. Hummus is an anti-inflammatory snack that is packed with protein and fiber.
NOTE: If you are allergic to nuts just take them out of the recipe!
Serves 8
INGREDIENTS
- 1 1/4 cups cashew nuts, soaked for a few hours in the water
- 1/3 cup flaxseed oil
- 2 tablespoons tahini
- 2 garlic cloves, roughly chopped
- 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
- 2 teaspoons cumin
- 3/4 cup chickpeas
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- Pepper to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
- After the nuts are soaked, rinse out the water.
- Put everything in a blender or food processor and blitz until mostly smooth.
- Drizzle a little oil or pepper on the top to serve.
Nutrition Notes: 338 Calories; 9g Protein; 28g Fat; 17.5g Carbohydrates; 4.5g Sat. Fat; 3g Fiber; 3g Sugar