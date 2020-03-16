Cashew Nut Hummus

Why We Love It: If you are plant-based or trying to eat less meat and more plants, hummus should be a staple in your fridge because it's easy and healthy. Hummus is an anti-inflammatory snack that is packed with protein and fiber.

NOTE: If you are allergic to nuts just take them out of the recipe!

Serves 8

INGREDIENTS 1 1/4 cups cashew nuts, soaked for a few hours in the water

1/3 cup flaxseed oil

2 tablespoons tahini

2 garlic cloves, roughly chopped

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

2 teaspoons cumin

3/4 cup chickpeas

1/2 teaspoon salt

Pepper to taste