Light Cucumber Salad with Diced Avocado and Jalapeño

Cucumber Salad

Why We Love It: Cucumber salad is fresh and you can whip it up in minutes. Perfect as a side salad or light lunch.

Serves 2

INGREDIENTS 2 Lebanese cucumbers

2 corn on the cob, boiled and cut

1 jalapeño, thinly sliced

2-3 kaffir lime leaves, shredded

½ avocado, diced

8-10 sprigs of fresh mint, leaves removed For the Sauce 1-2 limes, juiced

1 teaspoon of minced ginger

2 tablespoons of olive oil

INSTRUCTIONS Cut the cucumbers in half and in a bowl, combine all the ingredients. Combine the dressing ingredients and dress the salad just before eating to keep it nice and crunchy.

Nutrition Notes:

Calories 328, Protein 6g, Total Fat 22.5g, Sat. Fat 3.5g, Total Carbohydrates 32.5g, Sugar 10.5g, Fiber 8g