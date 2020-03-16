Light Cucumber Salad with Diced Avocado and Jalapeño
Cucumber Salad
Why We Love It: Cucumber salad is fresh and you can whip it up in minutes. Perfect as a side salad or light lunch.
Serves 2
INGREDIENTS
- 2 Lebanese cucumbers
- 2 corn on the cob, boiled and cut
- 1 jalapeño, thinly sliced
- 2-3 kaffir lime leaves, shredded
- ½ avocado, diced
- 8-10 sprigs of fresh mint, leaves removed
For the Sauce
- 1-2 limes, juiced
- 1 teaspoon of minced ginger
- 2 tablespoons of olive oil
INSTRUCTIONS
- Cut the cucumbers in half and in a bowl, combine all the ingredients.
- Combine the dressing ingredients and dress the salad just before eating to keep it nice and crunchy.
Nutrition Notes:
Calories 328, Protein 6g, Total Fat 22.5g, Sat. Fat 3.5g, Total Carbohydrates 32.5g, Sugar 10.5g, Fiber 8g