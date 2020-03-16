Light Cucumber Salad with Diced Avocado and Jalapeño

@thecompassionateroad

Cucumber Salad

Why We Love It: Cucumber salad is fresh and you can whip it up in minutes. Perfect as a side salad or light lunch.

Serves 2

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 Lebanese cucumbers
  • 2 corn on the cob, boiled and cut
  • 1 jalapeño, thinly sliced
  • 2-3 kaffir lime leaves, shredded
  • ½ avocado, diced
  • 8-10 sprigs of fresh mint, leaves removed

For the Sauce

  • 1-2 limes, juiced
  • 1 teaspoon of minced ginger
  • 2 tablespoons of olive oil

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Cut the cucumbers in half and in a bowl, combine all the ingredients.
  2. Combine the dressing ingredients and dress the salad just before eating to keep it nice and crunchy.

Nutrition Notes:

Calories 328, Protein 6g, Total Fat 22.5g, Sat. Fat 3.5g, Total Carbohydrates 32.5g, Sugar 10.5g, Fiber 8g

Filed Under: Clean Eating Week 1 Lunch, Clean Eating Week 2 Snack
Categories: Recipes
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top