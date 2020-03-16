Kale Salad With Roasted Cauliflower and Spiced Rice

Why We Love It: This recipe is healthy, easy and tasty. The spices in this recipe, specifically turmeric, have many health benefits. Turmeric is not only an anti-inflammatory but also an antioxidant!

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 bunch of kale, thinly sliced
  • 1 ¾ chickpeas
  • 1 cauliflower
  • ¼ cup coconut oil, melted
  • 1 teaspoon turmeric
  • 1 teaspoon basil, dried
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon parsley, dried
  • ½ teaspoon thyme, dried
  • 1 cup brown rice, cooked
  • ½ cup lemon juice
  • ¼ cup olive oil

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
  2. Mix the turmeric together in ¼ cup of melted coconut oil. On a lined baking tray, coat roughly broken chunks of cauliflower with coconut oil. Spread the chickpeas around. Sprinkle with salt. Cook in the oven for around 30-40 minutes until browned.
  3. In a large bowl mix the cooked brown rice, the spices, kale, and roasted chickpeas and cauliflower.
  4. Toss through olive oil and lemon juice and use salt and pepper to season.

Nutrition Notes:

Calories 490, Protein 12.5g, Total Fat 30.5g, Sat. Fat 14g, Total Carbohydrates 45.5g, Sugar 7g, Fiber 11g,  86% Vitamin C; 62% Folate; 104% Vitamin A

