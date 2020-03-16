Kale Salad With Roasted Cauliflower and Spiced Rice

Why We Love It: This recipe is healthy, easy and tasty. The spices in this recipe, specifically turmeric, have many health benefits. Turmeric is not only an anti-inflammatory but also an antioxidant!

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS 1 bunch of kale, thinly sliced

1 ¾ chickpeas

1 cauliflower

¼ cup coconut oil, melted

1 teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon basil, dried

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon parsley, dried

½ teaspoon thyme, dried

1 cup brown rice, cooked

½ cup lemon juice

¼ cup olive oil