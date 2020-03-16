Kale Salad With Roasted Cauliflower and Spiced Rice
Kale Salad With Roasted Cauliflower and Spiced Rice
Why We Love It: This recipe is healthy, easy and tasty. The spices in this recipe, specifically turmeric, have many health benefits. Turmeric is not only an anti-inflammatory but also an antioxidant!
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
- 1 bunch of kale, thinly sliced
- 1 ¾ chickpeas
- 1 cauliflower
- ¼ cup coconut oil, melted
- 1 teaspoon turmeric
- 1 teaspoon basil, dried
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon parsley, dried
- ½ teaspoon thyme, dried
- 1 cup brown rice, cooked
- ½ cup lemon juice
- ¼ cup olive oil
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
- Mix the turmeric together in ¼ cup of melted coconut oil. On a lined baking tray, coat roughly broken chunks of cauliflower with coconut oil. Spread the chickpeas around. Sprinkle with salt. Cook in the oven for around 30-40 minutes until browned.
- In a large bowl mix the cooked brown rice, the spices, kale, and roasted chickpeas and cauliflower.
- Toss through olive oil and lemon juice and use salt and pepper to season.
Nutrition Notes:
Calories 490, Protein 12.5g, Total Fat 30.5g, Sat. Fat 14g, Total Carbohydrates 45.5g, Sugar 7g, Fiber 11g, 86% Vitamin C; 62% Folate; 104% Vitamin A