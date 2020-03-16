Protein-Packed Classic Bliss Balls With Almonds, Cashews and Dates

Classic Bliss Balls

Why We Love It: Classic Bliss Balls are a nutty and sweet high protein snack. This is a great pick me up in the middle of the day.

Makes 12

INGREDIENTS 1 cup almonds

3/4 cup cashews

1/4 cup buckwheat

2 tablespoons flaxseeds

18 Medjool dates, pitted

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon cacao powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup desiccated coconut

Optional: 1 scoop protein powder Note: To add a more gooey texture, use a tablespoon of maple syrup.

INSTRUCTIONS Add the ingredients into a blender or food processor and blitz. I stop before turning runny because I like some crunch to the balls. On a big plate, coat the coconut and then roll the mix into balls, the size of your liking, and roll them in the coconut to cover. Store in an airtight container.

Nutrition Notes: (Serving Size: 1)

Calories 188, Protein 3g, Total Fat 6g, Sat. Fat 2g, Total Carbohydrates 35g, Fiber 4g, Sugar 25.5g