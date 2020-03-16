Olive Tapenade

Why We Love It: Salt fans, this one is for you! Perfect for a veggie platter when entertaining or you can even spread on crackers.

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS 1 cup of black kalamata, pitted

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup hemp seeds

1 garlic clove, roughly chopped

1 lemon squeezed, around 2 tablespoons juice

1/2 cup fresh basil

Dash of almond or other plant-based milk to make a smoother consistency