Olive Tapenade

Why We Love It: Salt fans, this one is for you! Perfect for a veggie platter when entertaining or you can even spread on crackers.

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 cup of black kalamata, pitted
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1/4 cup hemp seeds
  • 1 garlic clove, roughly chopped
  • 1 lemon squeezed, around 2 tablespoons juice
  • 1/2 cup fresh basil
  • Dash of almond or other plant-based milk to make a smoother consistency

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Pop it all in a blender or food processor, minus the almond milk.
  2. Mix to get a smooth consistency and then add small dashes of the milk to make it smoother as desired.

Nutrition Notes:

Calories 220, Protein 2.5g, Total Fat 21.5g, Sat. Fat 2.5g, Total Carbohydrates 6.5g, Sugar 1g, Fiber 1g

