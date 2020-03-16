Olive Tapenade
Why We Love It: Salt fans, this one is for you! Perfect for a veggie platter when entertaining or you can even spread on crackers.
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup of black kalamata, pitted
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1/4 cup hemp seeds
- 1 garlic clove, roughly chopped
- 1 lemon squeezed, around 2 tablespoons juice
- 1/2 cup fresh basil
- Dash of almond or other plant-based milk to make a smoother consistency
INSTRUCTIONS
- Pop it all in a blender or food processor, minus the almond milk.
- Mix to get a smooth consistency and then add small dashes of the milk to make it smoother as desired.
Nutrition Notes:
Calories 220, Protein 2.5g, Total Fat 21.5g, Sat. Fat 2.5g, Total Carbohydrates 6.5g, Sugar 1g, Fiber 1g